Father’s Day 2023: What makes a good dad?

By Editorial staff

Father’s Day allows us to express our love, gratitude and admiration for the men who have played a vital role in our lives.

It is a day dedicated to honouring the legends among us, the fathers who have made an indelible impact and shaped us into the individuals we are.

With a strong belief in the importance of father figures, skincare brand Clere For Men has taken the meaning of the word legend – as someone who defines greatness – and unpacked it into the five qualities they believe are the mark of a legendary man.

These are:

strength,

stamina,

love,

perseverance

admiration

“We’re encouraging men, whether they be fathers in the biological sense or not, to step up and own that legendary father figure role.

“Give children a man to admire, respect and honour, and challenge other men to do the same,” says brand manager Themba Ndlovu.

What does it truly mean to be a legend on this cherished day?

ALSO READ: Empowering fatherless boys: Mentorship program and the role of MENtors

Father and his little boy playing on the floor at home. Picture: iStock

Key qualities of a good dad:

Unconditional love

Legends of fatherhood epitomise the essence of unconditional love. They embrace us with open arms, showering us with affection and acceptance, regardless of our flaws or mistakes.

Their love serves as an unwavering pillar of support, offering solace in times of difficulty and instilling a sense of security that stays with us throughout our lives.

Guidance and wisdom

Fathers are reservoirs of wisdom, guiding us through life’s challenges and imparting valuable lessons. They serve as our compass, helping us navigate through uncharted territories and make informed decisions.

Their experience, knowledge and advice are invaluable assets that shape our character and help us understand the complexities of the world.

Grown up son with his father. Picture: iStock

Sacrifice and selflessness

Legends of fatherhood exemplify sacrifice and selflessness. They prioritise our needs above their own, working tirelessly to provide for us, both materially and emotionally.

Their unwavering commitment to our well-being is an embodiment of love in its purest form. Fathers sacrifice their time, dreams, and aspirations to ensure our happiness and success.

Strength and resilience

Fatherhood demands strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

Legends rise to the occasion, displaying courage, determination, and an unwavering resolve to protect and provide for their families.

Their resilience inspires us to face life’s challenges head-on and emerge stronger from the storms that come our way.

Father cuddling his little son. Picture: iStock

Role model

Fathers serve as role models, demonstrating the values and virtues we aspire to embody. Through their actions and words, they shape our moral compass and help us differentiate between right and wrong.

Legends of fatherhood instill in us the importance of integrity, compassion, hard work, and perseverance, setting the stage for us to become responsible and ethical individuals.

Lifelong support

The support of a father is an anchor that remains constant throughout our lives. Legends are there during our triumphs, cheering us on and celebrating our achievements.

They are also there during our failures, providing a comforting presence, offering words of encouragement, and helping us learn from our mistakes.

Fathers instil in us the belief that we can achieve greatness, no matter the circumstances.

As we pay tribute to these extraordinary individuals, remember that being a legend goes beyond genetics – it is about character and the profound impact they have on our lives.

NOW READ: ‘We’ll keep everyone posted’ – Rouge to walk down the aisle