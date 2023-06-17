‘We’ll keep everyone posted’ – Rouge to walk down the aisle

By Lineo Lesemane

CEO hitmaker Rouge recently took to her social media platforms to celebrate her engagement.

She said it came as a surprise as she thought that day was only about her baptism and giving her life to the Lord, but her long-time partner had other plans.

Rouge and Macmillan have been dating for nine years. Speaking about the engagement with Nick Hamman on 5FM Drive Show, Macmillan said he is glad she said yes.

“I just got down on one knee, and the ring was in my pocket. I had a speech and everything, but that went out the window, and I just went on like a babbling fool,

“I’m just glad she said yes…It’s been a nine-year relationship. I don’t want to make her a fiancée for too long…So we’ll keep everyone posted.”

Mzanzi celebs baptised

Like Rouge, a few other celebrities, including Candice Modiselle and Gomora star Ntobeko Sishi, surrendered their lives to the Lord this month.

Opening up about her baptism, Candice said she became a new creation when she got baptised and wants to help young people discover that they too are loved by God.

“I also long to help us all navigate our way through the hopelessness and brokenness that our nation is plagued with. I have decided to partner with Christ in all things. Every milestone through Him, in Him, and for His glory.

“I am forever grateful for everyone that’s held my hand, disciplined me, and led me back home… So please allow me to re-introduce myself. My name is Tumelo Candice Modiselle and I am a new creation!🙌🏽 #JesusThisJesus,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ntobeko said he wanted to publicly declare his life to the Lord after he had been ashamed and insecure in himself, and thought he will never be enough to stand in the Lord’s presence.

He also opened up about his ups and downs, highlighting that he hopes sharing his story will help those who are going through similar experiences know that they are not alone.

