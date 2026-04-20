What is emotional flooding? Unpacking the term that has doubled in Google search interest in 2026

As we navigate 2026, the data is clear: we are stressed, burnt out, and looking for answers. Understanding emotional flooding is the first step.

If you’ve felt like your brain has too many tabs open, and several of them are playing loud, unidentifiable music, you aren’t alone. According to recent Google Trends data from 1 April 2026, the term “emotional flooding” has doubled in search interest this year.

In a world still reeling from a “Super El Niño” and high-pressure work cultures, South Africans are increasingly searching for labels to describe the feeling of being psychologically submerged.

Here is everything you need to know about this trending mental health phenomenon, as reported by Time, and how it fits into the broader 2026 wellness landscape.

What is emotional flooding?

Emotional flooding occurs when your body’s nervous system is overwhelmed by intense emotions, leaving you unable to think clearly or communicate effectively. Think of it as a “system crash” for your brain.

While it’s often linked to overstimulation, 2026 search data shows a specific curiosity around the nuance between the two. Search interest for “overwhelmed vs overstimulated” has also doubled this year, suggesting that we are becoming more surgical in how we diagnose our internal states.

Overstimulation: Sensory overload (too much noise, light, or digital clutter).

Emotional flooding: A psychological “flood” where your amygdala takes over, often during conflict or high stress. This is particularly important in the context of romantic and other relationships, according to outlets such as Psychology Today and The Gottman Institute.

The “burnout” era

The spike in emotional flooding isn’t happening in a vacuum. South Africans are facing a perfect storm of occupational stress, which is currently at a 15-year high globally.

The search for “low stress jobs” Workplace culture in 2026 is under the microscope. Searches for “low-stress jobs” are also at an all-time high, with many looking to pivot into roles like data entry or data analysis, perhaps in hopes of escaping the high-stakes pressure of the modern corporate machine.

Notably, “sick note for stress” has become a breakout search term, reflecting a shift in how we view mental health as a legitimate reason for medical leave.

Parental burnout

It isn’t just the 9-to-5 that’s draining many of us. Interest in the concept of “parental burnout” by Google users reached an all-time high this year. In South Africa, where many households rely on a single breadwinner or a “default parent” (the parent who handles the bulk of the mental load), it is no surprise that “single-parent burnout” and “default parent burnout” are the top trending categories under this broader search term.

The cortisol connection

Perhaps the most telling statistic of 2026 is the global wellness community’s obsession with cortisol. Search interest in the “stress hormone” has nearly doubled since New Year’s Day.

South Africans and other global wellness enthusiasts appear to be moving beyond simply feeling stressed to actively measuring it.

Searches for “cortisol meter” and “cortisol test near me” have broken out as we move toward a more bio-hacking approach to wellness. We are also looking at our plates. “Cortisol-triggering foods” is another term that has tripled in search interest lately, with eggs and pork surprisingly topping the list of suspected culprits.

How to navigate the flood

If you find yourself caught in the tide of emotional flooding, current global trends suggest a few ways to find the surface:

Creative outlets: In a digital world, scores of people are returning to the analogue. “Does colouring help with stress?” is the top trending stress-relief query this month as younger generations tote around analogue bags – curated bags filled with screen-free, offline activities designed to replace smartphone “doomscrolling” and reduce daily screen time.

The 90s nostalgia filter: “90s trends” are at an all-time high, with interest ranging from fashion to the general, simpler pre-smartphone vibes. Perhaps because of a craving for a decade that felt less plugged in.

Professional intervention: Linked to these trends, “burnout therapy” and “burnout retreats” are no longer niche; they are reaching all-time highs as people realise that a weekend off isn’t enough to fix a systemic flood.