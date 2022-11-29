Sandisiwe Mbhele

The festive season is fast approaching, and as December is knocking on the door, it may not be a winter Christmas, with the traditional bakes known in the north, but festive baking hacks in South Africa apply as well.

Even for novice bakers who want to make festive bakes and treats, these festive baking hacks will make it stress-free.

10 stress-free festive baking hacks

Iron Board

You may panic if you feel you don’t have some essential baking equipment such as a cool rack.

At times this can happen.

You have baked your gingerbread cookies, only to find you have misplaced your cool rack or can’t find it.

An ironing board can be used, all you need to do is remove the cover and use it as a cooling rack. It will give you extra space on your workboard.

Soften ingredients

It’s one of bakers’ worst nightmares, either to forget to add the butter and when you read the recipe, it requires the butter to be soft and not straight from the fridge.

Soften butter, festive baking hack. Picture: iStock

You can soften butter by cutting the butter into small cubes and letting it sit for just a short time. In about 15 minutes your butter will be ready.

The same can be done with eggs, just add the eggs to a warm bowl for a few minutes to make them room temperature.

Avoid the soggy skin

After making custard, one of the biggest concerns is the skin layer that forms.

To avoid this forming on top, cover the custard with cling film.

Allergies

Baking has a tendency to include ingredients such as eggs, milk, butter and flour. For some, this is a red flag for a potential allergic reaction.

Substitutions for these ingredients include non-dairy alternatives such as almond milk (oat, soya etc), and for eggs, the recommendation is cream cheese. It is believed that cream cheese still gives a fluffer and rich flavour to cookies than eggs.

Try dark sugar

Fruit cake and pudding lovers would know one of the key ingredients to getting the deep rich brown colour is the sugar.

Picture: iStock

Not just traditional white sugar or brown, but muscovado sugar — unrefined cane sugar that contains natural molasses will give a stronger flavour and colour.

Grate butter

To get flaky buttery pie crusts can be easily done by having them evenly distributed throughout the dough.

Grated butter, festive baking hack. Picture: iStock

To achieve this, grate your butter through a grater then mix in the other ingredients, baker Jill Nystul advises.

Sticky mess

Measuring certain ingredients, especially sticky ones such as honey, syrup or oil can be tough to have them measure at the exact amount.

The baking hack is cooking spray, by just spraying the measuring cup or your spoon and your syrups will easily slide out.

No kneading

This baking hack this festive season will probably bring some relief for those who want to make it. There are plenty of no-knead bread recipes you can find online, however, the results may not satisfy you.

Picture: iStock

To make this bread, that will appear as if you put in lots of labour and love, take flour, instant yeast, water and some salt in a large mixing bowl and combine.

Let the mixture sit for six to eight hours, roll the dough into a ball and bake. Your no-knead bread loaf is ready.

Make it look like you made it

If you are short on time or don’t want to bake, you can buy a good store-bought Christmas cake, cookies and puddings.

However, if you want to convince others you may have made it, just add some decorations.

Picture: iStock

Such as making your own frost, adding crystallised fruits, and nuts and glossing over the finish by warming apricot jam.

Make the desserts ahead

Knowing your skill set and how much time you have will help you in the long run with festive baking.

Vanilla blueberry semifreddo ice cream. Picture: iStock

Make desserts that are simple, and need time overnight such as ice cream cakes, semifreddos or trifles or jelly that set later.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele