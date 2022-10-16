Recipe of the day: Six traditional South African bread recipes

Citizen Reporter

Get your pans and kneading muscles ready this Sunday as we celebrate World Bread Day with simple to technical bread recipes to enjoy.

A staple food across the world, bread is one of the oldest prepared foods which won’t be going anywhere soon.

Many countries have their speciality bread and in South Africa this is no different. So, if you ever wondered how to make some of our traditional breads, here are six bread recipes that will get your hands dirty.

Six traditional South African bread recipes:

Steamed Bread

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

3 cups of flour

2 tsp salt

1 tsp yeast

3 tsp sugar

1 cup warm water

Method

Sift the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Add the warm water and bring together, kneading until the dough combines and does not stick to your hands. Grease a clean bowl with butter, add the dough, cover with a dish towel and place in a warm place for an hour. Fill a large pot halfway with boiling water and place over medium heat. Grease a bowl with butter and add the dough. Place the bowl with the dough inside the pot (making sure no water gets in), cover with lid, and allow to steam for an hour or until cooked. Remove bread and cool before slicing and serving.

Beer Bread

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

330g all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2-3 teaspoons salt

340ml beer (lager)

110g cold butter

Method

Preheat oven to 190°C. Grease a loaf pan. In a bowl, add the flour, baking powder and salt and whisk together. Pour in the beer and stir all ingredients until just combined and there are no dry parts. Pour the thick batter into the loaf pan and bang lightly on the countertop to smooth out. Cut the butter into slices (roughly a tablespoon size) and place evenly on top of the raw batter. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until golden brown on top. Stick a skewer in the centre of the bread and if it comes out clean you know it is done.

Mealie Bread

Mealie Bread. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

330g creamed sweetcorn

120ml milk

2 eggs, beaten lightly

30g salted butter, melted

180g all-purpose flour

2 tbsp cornmeal

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

½ tsp paprika

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Butter a 21cm x 11cm x 6 cm loaf tin. Place half the sweetcorn and the milk into a blender and blend until the corn is pureed. Add the remaining corn and blend quickly leaving kernels coarsely chopped. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl and add the beaten eggs and melted butter. In a separate bowl, add the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt and paprika and mix until well combined. Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture and mix until all the ingredients are incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45-50 minutes. Stick a skewer in the centre of the bread and if it comes out clean it is done Cool in the loaf tin for 5 minutes before turning it out onto a wire rack to continue cooling. Serve warm with butter.

Breakfast Bread

Breakfast bread. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

275g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

8 spring onions, chopped

350g cheddar cheese, grated

125g back bacon, diced

4 eggs

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tbs vegetable oil

60ml buttermilk

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease a large loaf tin. Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl until well combined. (You don’t need to precook the bacon as it cooks in the bread and provides moisture and flavour.) Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin and bake for 40-45 minutes, until golden brown or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted in the middle of the bread. Cool for 5 minutes in the tin, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely. A perfect loaf to slice and pack for padkos and picnics.

Mosbolletjie Bread

Picture: iStock

Ingredients – Dough

100ml grape juice

100ml milk

4 cups white bread flour

10g dry active yeast

10ml lukewarm water

1 tsp salt

1 tsp aniseeds

85g sugar

50 grams butter

Ingredients – Glaze

20g butter

45ml milk

30g sugar

Method

Preheat oven to 180ºC. In a bowl, mix the yeast, 5g of the sugar and water and set aside until frothy. In a saucepan, melt the butter and milk just before boiling point then add the grape juice, remove from heat and cool until lukewarm. In a separate bowl sift the flour, aniseeds, salt and remaining 80g of sugar. Add the yeast mixture and stir until it forms a soft dough. Remove from bowl, place on a floured surface and knead until soft (10 mins). Place in a clean, lightly oiled bowl, cover with clingfilm and place in a warm area until it has doubled in size. While the dough is rising, grease a standard-size bread tin. Once the dough has doubled in size, divide into 21 equal parts to make 7 rows of 3 in the tin. Roll and shape each piece of dough into a rectangle and place 3 by 3 next to each other in the tin. Allow the dough in the tin to rise until double in size once again then place in the oven for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Make the glaze by adding all ingredients to a saucepan until melted. Brush the bread with the glaze as soon it comes out of the oven.

Roosterkoek

Traditional South African roosterbrood. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1kg wholemeal flour

1 heaped tsp sugar

2 tbsp cooking oil

10g dried yeast

½ cup warm water

Pinch of salt

Method

Add sugar and yeast to the warm water and leave for 15 mins until frothy. In a separate bowl add the flour, oil and salt then add the yeast/water mixture. Mix well then remove from the bowl and knead well on a floured surface. Place in a clean, oiled bowl, cover with cling film and leave in a warm place until doubled in size. Remove, knock down and knead again. Divide into golf-ball size balls, flatten and leave to rise again. Place carefully on a braai grid over slow coals (once the meat has been cooked). Turn regularly until cooked.

*These recipes are courtesy of the chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio.