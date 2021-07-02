Jamie Oliver’s coconut sponge

Citizen reporter

The kitchen is back to becoming your frequent spot once again. The banana bread can have a break this time around as there are three things we think you would love to bake this weekend.

With adjusted Level 4 lockdown, it’s preferable to stay at home for the next week. However, this is the perfect time to whip up a few treats in the meantime.

Think puddings, coconut sponge by Jamie Oliver also know as snowballs locally, with a pink exterior. This brings back nostalgic memories of weekend treats. We also have famous country singer Dolly Parton’s pecan pie, so we are sure it hits the sweet spot, just like her music.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Nigella’s chocolate chip cookies

Three must-try bakes:

Apple and ginger sponge pudding.

This fruity and spicy combo is perfect served warm on a chilly day or evening.

Ingredients

150ml (125g) Sugar

½ tsp (3ml) Ground Ginger

1 tsp (5ml) Ground Cinnamon

1 tsp (5ml) Preserved Ginger, Finely Chopped

1 Can Apples

3 Eggs

21 tsp (10ml) Vanilla Essence

180ml (90g) Cake Flour

1 tsp (5ml) Baking Powder

1 Can (290g) Nestle Dessert & Cooking Cream

½ Cup (125ml) Boiling Water

1 Can (385g) Nestle Full Cream Sweetened Condensed Milk

¼ Cup (60ml) Butter

How to

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Toss the ingredients together and arrange in a greased heatproof dish. Cream the sugar, eggs and vanilla together in a bowl. Sift the flour and baking powder over the mixture and gently fold them together. Spoon the mixture over the fruit and bake for 25-30 minutes. Place all of the ingredients into a pan and cook over medium heat for 5-7 minutes. After removing the sponge from the oven, pour half of the sauce over the top of the hot pudding and allow to stand for 3 minutes before serving. Serve with the remaining sauce.

Jamie Oliver’s Jammy coconut sponge

There’s a weekend treat that fills the bakery section of supermarkets, either the cream jam rolls or the snowball sponge cake with pink exterior, covered with plenty of desiccated coconut. Jamie Oliver’s home made jammy coconut sponge will bring back all those memories. Perfect with tea or coffee.

Ingredients