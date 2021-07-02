Jamie Oliver’s coconut sponge

The kitchen is back to becoming your frequent spot once again. The banana bread can have a break this time around as there are three things we think you would love to bake this weekend.
With adjusted Level 4 lockdown, it’s preferable to stay at home for the next week. However, this is the perfect time to whip up a few treats in the meantime.
Think puddings, coconut sponge by Jamie Oliver also know as snowballs locally, with a pink exterior. This brings back nostalgic memories of weekend treats. We also have famous country singer Dolly Parton’s pecan pie, so we are sure it hits the sweet spot, just like her music.
Three must-try bakes:
Apple and ginger sponge pudding.
This fruity and spicy combo is perfect served warm on a chilly day or evening.
Ingredients
- 150ml (125g) Sugar
- ½ tsp (3ml) Ground Ginger
- 1 tsp (5ml) Ground Cinnamon
- 1 tsp (5ml) Preserved Ginger, Finely Chopped
- 1 Can Apples
- 3 Eggs
- 21 tsp (10ml) Vanilla Essence
- 180ml (90g) Cake Flour
- 1 tsp (5ml) Baking Powder
- 1 Can (290g) Nestle Dessert & Cooking Cream
- ½ Cup (125ml) Boiling Water
- 1 Can (385g) Nestle Full Cream Sweetened Condensed Milk
- ¼ Cup (60ml) Butter
How to
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Toss the ingredients together and arrange in a greased heatproof dish.
- Cream the sugar, eggs and vanilla together in a bowl. Sift the flour and baking powder over the mixture and gently fold them together.
- Spoon the mixture over the fruit and bake for 25-30 minutes.
- Place all of the ingredients into a pan and cook over medium heat for 5-7 minutes.
- After removing the sponge from the oven, pour half of the sauce over the top of the hot pudding and allow to stand for 3 minutes before serving. Serve with the remaining sauce.
Jamie Oliver’s Jammy coconut sponge
There’s a weekend treat that fills the bakery section of supermarkets, either the cream jam rolls or the snowball sponge cake with pink exterior, covered with plenty of desiccated coconut. Jamie Oliver’s home made jammy coconut sponge will bring back all those memories. Perfect with tea or coffee.
Ingredients
- unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus extra for greasing
- 225 g caster sugar
- 4 large free-range eggs
- 225 g self-raising flour
- ½ a level teaspoon baking powder
- a splash of milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 75 g desiccated coconut
- Blackberry jam or any fruit jam
- 250 g blackberries
- 125 g caster sugar
- ½ a lemon
- Grease and line the bottom of a 30 x 20cm cake tin. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.
- Cream the butter and sugar together until lovely, pale and fluffy, then beat in the eggs, one at a time. Fold in the flour and baking powder, add a splash of milk and the vanilla extract, and mix again.
- Pour into the lined tin and cook in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes. While your cake is cooking, get on with making the blackberry jam.
- Mash the blackberries and sugar together in a small pan, using a fork or a potato masher, then add a squeeze of lemon juice and bring everything to a boil. Turn down to medium heat and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lovely and thick. Skim away any foam that rises as the jam cooks, then take off the heat and leave to cool slightly.
- By now, the sponge should be golden and cooked through, so remove it from the oven and leave to cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Turn it out onto a board, then pour the jam all over the sponge and use a palette knife to move it all around the sponge and the sides. Sprinkle over the desiccated coconut and serve.
Dolly Parton’s Pecan Pie
As southern as she is, this recipe has gain notoriety as much as her music and have you singing I will Always Love You. Pecan pie with all the sweetness and richness you’d expect from a slice of the American south. This pecan pie has a few shortcuts too.
Ingredients
- packet pie crust (thawed)
- 3 eggs
- ¾ cup of sugar
- ¾ cup light corn syrup
- 1½ cups of finely chopped walnuts
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- whipped cream
How to:
- Pre-heat oven to 200°c.
- Line 23cm pie pan with unrolled crust.
- Use a hand mixer to beat eggs in a large bowl. Add sugar, corn syrup, vanilla and salt gradually to eggs. Mix until combined. Add melted butter and mix until combined thoroughly.
- Pour the combined mixture into the pie shell and add walnuts. Spread walnuts evenly through the mixture.
- Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 150°c and bake for 45 minutes more.
- After 30 minutes, add a collar of foil around the crust.
- Remove from oven. Enjoy with a dollop of whipped cream.
Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele