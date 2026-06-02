This warm, golden baked Camembert with honey and herbs is the ultimate Meatless Monday starter.

If you’re looking for a Meatless Monday starter that feels a little indulgent without any effort, this baked Camembert from cheesemaker Kay-Marie Swart is the answer.

Warm, golden, and fragrant with rosemary and thyme, it comes together in under 20 minutes and delivers the kind of centrepiece energy that makes a meat-free meal feel like a treat.

Served straight from the oven with slices of toasted ciabatta or French loaf for dipping, it works equally well as a light Monday dinner starter or a sharing snack.

Serves: 4-6 as a starter

Ingredients

125g Camembert

2 tbsp honey

4-5 rosemary or thyme sprigs

12 slices of toasted bread (French loaf or ciabatta)

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Core the top of the Camembert with a criss-cross pattern. Drizzle honey over the top and tuck the rosemary and thyme sprigs into the cheese. Place on a lined baking tray and bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese has fully melted. Serve immediately with the toasted bread for dipping.

Recipe of the day: Baked Camembert with honey and herbs Read more Recipe of the day: Veggie-filled macaroni cheese for meatless Monday This warm, golden baked Camembert with honey and herbs from Rediscover Dairy is the ultimate Meatless Monday starter — on the table in under 20 minutes. Author: Kay-Marie Swart Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 125g Camembert

Camembert 2 tbsp honey

honey 4 – 5 rosemary or thyme sprigs

– rosemary or thyme sprigs 12 slices of toasted bread (French loaf or ciabatta) Instructions Method RELATED ARTICLES Winter cocktail: How to make an espresso martini Recipe of the day: Hearty Winter Scones Preheat oven to 180°C. Core the top of the Camembert with a criss-cross pattern. Drizzle honey over the top and tuck the rosemary and thyme sprigs into the cheese. Place on a lined baking tray and bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese has fully melted. Serve immediately with the toasted bread for dipping.

Recipe by cheesemaker Kay-Marie Swart for Rediscover Dairy.