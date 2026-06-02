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Recipe of the day: Baked Camembert with honey and herbs

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

2 minute read

2 June 2026

04:32 pm

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This warm, golden baked Camembert with honey and herbs is the ultimate Meatless Monday starter.

Recipe of the day: Baked Camembert with honey and herbs

Baked Camembert with honey and herbs, served straight from the oven. Picture: Supplied, Rediscover Dairy

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If you’re looking for a Meatless Monday starter that feels a little indulgent without any effort, this baked Camembert from cheesemaker Kay-Marie Swart is the answer.

Warm, golden, and fragrant with rosemary and thyme, it comes together in under 20 minutes and delivers the kind of centrepiece energy that makes a meat-free meal feel like a treat.

Served straight from the oven with slices of toasted ciabatta or French loaf for dipping, it works equally well as a light Monday dinner starter or a sharing snack.

Serves: 4-6 as a starter

Ingredients

  • 125g Camembert
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 4-5 rosemary or thyme sprigs
  • 12 slices of toasted bread (French loaf or ciabatta)

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C.
  2. Core the top of the Camembert with a criss-cross pattern.
  3. Drizzle honey over the top and tuck the rosemary and thyme sprigs into the cheese.
  4. Place on a lined baking tray and bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese has fully melted.
  5. Serve immediately with the toasted bread for dipping.
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Recipe of the day: Baked Camembert with honey and herbs

Recipe of the day: Baked Camembert with honey and herbs

This warm, golden baked Camembert with honey and herbs from Rediscover Dairy is the ultimate Meatless Monday starter — on the table in under 20 minutes.

  • Author: Kay-Marie Swart

Ingredients

Scale

Ingredients

 

  • 125g Camembert
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 45 rosemary or thyme sprigs
  • 12 slices of toasted bread (French loaf or ciabatta)

Instructions

Method

 

RELATED ARTICLES

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C.
  2. Core the top of the Camembert with a criss-cross pattern.
  3. Drizzle honey over the top and tuck the rosemary and thyme sprigs into the cheese.
  4. Place on a lined baking tray and bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese has fully melted.
  5. Serve immediately with the toasted bread for dipping.

Recipe by cheesemaker Kay-Marie Swart for Rediscover Dairy.

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cheese recipe recipe of the day

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