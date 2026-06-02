This warm, golden baked Camembert with honey and herbs is the ultimate Meatless Monday starter.
If you’re looking for a Meatless Monday starter that feels a little indulgent without any effort, this baked Camembert from cheesemaker Kay-Marie Swart is the answer.
Warm, golden, and fragrant with rosemary and thyme, it comes together in under 20 minutes and delivers the kind of centrepiece energy that makes a meat-free meal feel like a treat.
Served straight from the oven with slices of toasted ciabatta or French loaf for dipping, it works equally well as a light Monday dinner starter or a sharing snack.
Serves: 4-6 as a starter
Ingredients
- 125g Camembert
- 2 tbsp honey
- 4-5 rosemary or thyme sprigs
- 12 slices of toasted bread (French loaf or ciabatta)
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- Core the top of the Camembert with a criss-cross pattern.
- Drizzle honey over the top and tuck the rosemary and thyme sprigs into the cheese.
- Place on a lined baking tray and bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese has fully melted.
- Serve immediately with the toasted bread for dipping.
Recipe of the day: Baked Camembert with honey and herbs
This warm, golden baked Camembert with honey and herbs from Rediscover Dairy is the ultimate Meatless Monday starter — on the table in under 20 minutes.
Ingredients
Ingredients
- 125g Camembert
- 2 tbsp honey
- 4–5 rosemary or thyme sprigs
- 12 slices of toasted bread (French loaf or ciabatta)
Instructions
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- Core the top of the Camembert with a criss-cross pattern.
- Drizzle honey over the top and tuck the rosemary and thyme sprigs into the cheese.
- Place on a lined baking tray and bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese has fully melted.
- Serve immediately with the toasted bread for dipping.
Recipe by cheesemaker Kay-Marie Swart for Rediscover Dairy.