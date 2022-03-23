LootLove named the face of Krone’s new Night Nectar campaign

Kaunda Selisho

Cap Classique producer Krone has partnered with radio personality Luthando “LootLove” Shosha to bring the story of their new Cap Classique to life.

LootLove was chosen as the face and ambassador of the new launch campaign because the brand believes she embodies luxury.

Described as a long-time friend of the Krone brand, Loot was dubbed “an obvious fit for the partnership.”

The Apple Africa Now Radio host will serve as the face of the new Night Nectar Blanc De Blancs 2018 which has been added to Krone’s collection of Vintage-only Cap Classique.

“Night Nectar Blanc De Blancs 2018 is a supreme expression of the purity of the Chardonnay grape. Crafted at Twee Jonge Gezellen, the site of much innovation in its 300-year history, the Night Nectar Blanc De Blancs is first of its kind in South Africa,” said Krone in a statement.

According to the brand, the new vintage is an “elegant, long-lived Cap Classique” that is made from night-harvested Chardonnay that is hand-harvested under the light of the stars.

“With up to 36 months of bottle maturation this Blanc de Blanc embodies the spirit of Krone and will develop further in complexity as it ages.”

LootLove for Krone’s Night Nectar Blanc De Blancs 2018 campaign | Picture: Supplied

In addition to being night-harvested, it is naturally fermented in foudres and is then crafted in a classic bottle-fermented style. It matures on the lees for up to 36 months in the cool of the Krone underground cellar.

“After which the final dosage is added, to be in perfect balance with the natural acidity of the Cap Classique, providing an elegant touch of richness. Bold, vivacious and one of a kind,” explained Krone.

“I cannot wait to welcome everyone into a new world of luxury, authenticity and bubbles! This is a new beginning with divine timing. To say I’m excited would be an understatement. You’re about to experience the best of Krone with absolute love,” said LootLove.

“Working with Luthando (LootLove) as a creative force and collaborator, our partnership defies gravity. We bring the best of what we do and she brings the best of what she does. Nothing escapes. No detail is too insignificant, no idea too outlandish. It’s an absolute joy and honour,” added Krone Marketing Director Abigail Rands.

Krone Night Nectar Blanc De Blancs 2018 Cap Classique vintage

Night Nectar Blanc de Blancs 2018 will be available from the Krone Cap Classique website, at select restaurants & venues, and select retail partners from 01 April 2022.