Spoil mom with these last-minute Mother’s Day lunch spots

Sandisiwe Mbhele

If high tea isn’t up to your alley, Mother’s Day lunch is a good option as well, especially if you’re looking for a last-minute booking for mom this Sunday.

Last-minute Mother’s Day lunch spots

Arbour Cafe Birdhaven

Nestled in the quaint little Birdhaven shopping centre in Illovo, Johannesburg Arbour Café and Courtyard prides itself on delicious and wholesome food.

Arbour’s Mother’s Day lunch includes a choice between breakfast for R295 per person (until 11.30 am), and lunch for R395 per person (12 – 3 pm). The specials come with a complimentary glass of bubbly and bookings are essential.

For more information email info@arbourcafe.co.za or call 011 788 4111.

Radisson’s lunch buffets

The Radisson Group has a few specials this Mother’s Day. Radisson O.R Tambo, Johannesburg restaurant the Avenue is spoiling moms with delectable chocolates, champagne and a buffet-style lunch.

The lunch buffet is priced at R495 per person and will be served between 12 pm and 3 pm.

To add a special touch, their Amani wellness spa package priced at R750 includes a choice of two 30-minute treatments such as a back massage, express facial and express manicure.

Radisson Sandton’s Vivace Restaurant has a Sunday lunch buffet which includes live entertainment, a 10-minute hand or neck massage and a 20% discount voucher for any treatment from the View Spa.

Radisson Gautrain. Picture: Supplied

The buffet is priced at R450 and will have an array of options of fresh bread, soups, fish, nachos, salads, meats and desserts. Children under 12 receive a discount on their meals and children under six eat for free.

Radisson Gautrain’s three-course set menu will be served from12pm to 3pm and is priced at R435 with a welcome drink on arrival.

For more information email, tanith.hillocks@radissonblu.com or by calling 011 245 8000.

The Ocean Terrace, Durban

This will tick all your needs as The Oyster Box’s Ocean Terrace has their Mother’s Day lunch with live entertainment and a plated dessert, including a special gift for all mums in attendance.

The lunch starts from 12pm to 3pm, and is priced at R 890 per person.

Those ‘serious about Sauvignon Blanc’

7 May is International Sauvignon Blanc Day and according to Constantia Valley, South Africa consumes over 24 million litres of sauvignon blanc each year.

Picture: Supplied

One of the oldest wine farms in the country Constantia Valley is having a wine route through nine, premium estates: Beau Constantia, Buitenverwachting, Constantia Glen, Constantia Royale, Eagles Nest, Groot Constantia, Klein Constantia, Silvermist and Steenberg. The tour will take place from 6 to 8 May and is a great treat for moms who love their wine.

Visitors will be able to taste a current and older Sauvignon Blanc vintage at each estate.

For more information visit the Constantia Wine Route website.

