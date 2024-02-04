Sunday lunch: Chef Reuben Riffel’s 3-course stone fruit-inspired lunch

The South African chef shows us how to prepare a griddled fine bean and nectarine, crunchy seed salad, juice sweet soy chicken and peach skewers and a mouth-watering plum galettes for dessert.

A three-course meal doesn’t have to be a complicated affair – sometimes less is more, and this is exactly what Chef Reuben Riffel proved when The Citizen recently visited his restaurant in Franschhoek with Juicy Delicious.

As it is stone fruit season in South Africa, there’s an abundance of peaches, nectarines and plums to cook with and – the perfect time for you to try and test new recipes.

ALSO SEE: Easy Sunday dinner: 15-minute Dijon mustard chicken in the pan

Stone fruit-inspired three course meal

Griddled fine beans and nectarine, crunchy seed salad

Ingredients

400g Fine Beans

Olive oil

Sea salt

1tbsp whole coriander seeds

1tbsp caraway seeds

2 nectarines

For the dressing

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

Juice ½ lemon

1 tbsp honey

Pinch of salt

Method

Pinch away any stalky bits of the beans (but keep their tails) Toss in a bowl with a glug of olive oil and pinch of sea salt. Heat a griddle pan to high and cook the beans for 5 mins. Allow the beans to cool. Heat a tbsp of olive oil in a small frying pan. Add the seeds and cook for 2-3 min until golden and slightly fragrant. Drain on a kitchen towel lined plate. Slice the nectarines into roughly ½ slices. Combine the dressing in a bowl, add the beans, nectarines and seeds. Toss, serve, enjoy.

Griddled fine beans and nectarine, crunchy seed salad Start off your three-course meal with this crispy, fresh griddeld fine beans and nectarine, crunchy seed salad. Author: Reuben Riffel for Juicy Delicious

Category: Salad Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 400g Fine Beans

Fine Beans Olive oil

Sea salt

1tbsp whole coriander seeds

whole coriander seeds 1tbsp caraway seeds

caraway seeds 2 nectarines For the dressing 2 tbsp olive oil

olive oil 1 tbsp sherry vinegar

sherry vinegar Juice ½ lemon

lemon 1 tbsp honey

honey Pinch of salt Instructions Pinch away any stalky bits of the beans (but keep their tails) Toss in a bowl with a glug of olive oil and pinch of sea salt. Heat a griddle pan to high and cook the beans for 5 mins. Allow the beans to cool. Heat a tbsp of olive oil in a small frying pan. Add the seeds and cook for 2-3 min until golden and slightly fragrant. Drain on a kitchen towel lined plate. Slice the nectarines into roughly ½ slices. Combine the dressing in a bowl, add the beans, nectarines and seeds. Toss, serve, enjoy.

Sweet soy chicken and peach skewers

Ingredients

1 kg chicken thighs, cut into pieces

3 ripe peaches, cut into pieces

1 large red onion, cut into chunks

3 tbsp sweet soy sauce (kecap manis)

1 tsp garlic and ginger paste

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp sesame oil

½ lemon juice

Method

Combine sweet soy sauce, cumin, chilli powder & ginger and pour it over the chicken pieces and marinate (overnight) Preheat the grill. Thread chicken, peaches and onions on skewers. Grill approximately 11 min, flipping halfway. Brush with more marinade if you’d like. Serve with rice and salad.

Sweet soy chicken and peach skewers Served on a bed with rice, the flavours of these chicken and peach skewers will have you going back for seconds. Author: Reuben Riffel for Juicy Delicious

Category: Chicken Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 kg chicken thighs, cut into pieces

kg chicken thighs, cut into pieces 3 ripe peaches, cut into pieces

ripe peaches, cut into pieces 1 large red onion, cut into chunks

large red onion, cut into chunks 3 tbsp sweet soy sauce (kecap manis)

sweet soy sauce (kecap manis) 1 tsp garlic and ginger paste

garlic and ginger paste 1 tsp cumin

cumin 1 tsp chili powder

chili powder 1 tsp sesame oil

sesame oil ½ lemon juice Instructions Combine sweet soy sauce, cumin, chilli powder & ginger and pour it over the chicken pieces and marinate (overnight) Preheat the grill. Thread chicken, peaches and onions on skewers. Grill approximately 11 min, flipping halfway. Brush with more marinade if you’d like. Serve with rice and salad. Keywords: chicken

Plum Galettes

Ingredients

8 plums, halved, pitted (500g)

25gm caster sugar

½ vanilla bean, split, seeds scraped

Finely grated rind of ½ lemon

1 egg

75gm raw sugar (1/2 cup)

Thickened cream to serve

Spelt Pastry

250gm wholemeal spelt flour

90gm white spelt flour

225gm cold butter, cut into 2cm cubes

120gm crème fraiche

Method

For the pastry, sieve flours and ¾ tsp fine sea salt into a bowl, toss butter in flour to coat and tip onto a bench. Roll butter into flour with a rolling pin until thin streaks form. Scrape edges of mixture into the center with a pastry scraper, then roll until thinner ribbons of butter form in the mixture. Add cream fraiche, cutting into the mixture with the pastry scraper until a dough just forms (small lumps of butter will remain) Press together firmly, wrap in plastic wrap, press into a disc and place in freezer until firm (30min). Divide dough into 6 balls and roll each between 2 sheets of baking paper to 17cm diameter rounds, then place in freezer, still between paper, until firm (20min). Remove paper and trim pastry to 16cm, diameter rounds, transfer to a tray lined with baking paper, wrap and place in freezer again until firm (20min) Cut 4 plum halves into 4 wedges each. Combine caster sugar, vanilla bean and seeds, and lemon rind in a bowl. Add plum wedges and halves and toss gently to coat, Remove pastry from freezer, place a plum half in the centre and surround with 4 wedges, thin sides facing outwards, and leaving a 2cm border. When pastry becomes pliable, fold it over the edges of plums, making 6 folds. Refrigerate until firm (25-30min) Preheat the oven to 180°C. Whisk together egg, yolk and a pinch of salt. Brush pastry with egg wash and scatter with raw sugar. Bake galettes until they start to turn golden brown 13. (20 min) reduce oven to 170°C and bake until golden brown and plums are tender (5-10 min).

Plum Galettes A delicious dessert to end off an amazing stone fruit-inspired three-course meal. Author: Reuben Riffel for Juicy Delicious

Category: Dessert Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 8 plums, halved, pitted ( 500g )

plums, halved, pitted ( ) 25 gm caster sugar

gm caster sugar ½ vanilla bean, split, seeds scraped

vanilla bean, split, seeds scraped Finely grated rind of ½ lemon

1 egg

egg 75 gm raw sugar ( 1/2 cup )

gm raw sugar ( ) Thickened cream to serve Spelt Pastry 250 gm wholemeal spelt flour

gm wholemeal spelt flour 90 gm white spelt flour

gm white spelt flour 225 gm cold butter, cut into 2 cm cubes

gm cold butter, cut into cm cubes 120 gm crème fraiche Instructions For the pastry, sieve flours and ¾ tsp fine sea salt into a bowl, toss butter in flour to coat and tip onto a bench. Roll butter into flour with a rolling pin until thin streaks form. Scrape edges of mixture into the center with a pastry scraper, then roll until thinner ribbons of butter form in the mixture. Add cream fraiche, cutting into the mixture with the pastry scraper until a dough just forms (small lumps of butter will remain) Press together firmly, wrap in plastic wrap, press into a disc and place in freezer until firm (30min). Divide dough into 6 balls and roll each between 2 sheets of baking paper to 17cm diameter rounds, then place in freezer, still between paper, until firm (20min). Remove paper and trim pastry to 16cm, diameter rounds, transfer to a tray lined with baking paper, wrap and place in freezer again until firm (20min) Cut 4 plum halves into 4 wedges each. Combine caster sugar, vanilla bean and seeds, and lemon rind in a bowl. Add plum wedges and halves and toss gently to coat, Remove pastry from freezer, place a plum half in the centre and surround with 4 wedges, thin sides facing outwards, and leaving a 2cm border. When pastry becomes pliable, fold it over the edges of plums, making 6 folds. Refrigerate until firm (25-30min) Preheat the oven to 180° Whisk together egg, yolk and a pinch of salt. Brush pastry with egg wash and scatter with raw sugar. Bake galettes until they start to turn golden brown 13. (20min) reduce oven to 170°Cand bake until golden brown and plums are tender (5-10min). Keywords: plums

*The above recipes were created by Chef Reuben Riffle for Juicy Delicious.

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Two cheats chicken pie recipes for a quick dinner