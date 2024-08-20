Recipe of the day: Miss SA Mia Le Roux’s Thai green curry

Experience a taste of elegance and flavour with the newly crowned Miss South Africa 2024, Mia Le Roux’s, signature Thai green chicken curry.

This dish combines the warmth of traditional Thai flavours with a modern twist, making it a perfect choice for a cozy dinner at home or a special occasion.

Bursting with fresh ingredients like basil, coriander, sugar snap peas, and a zesty homemade curry paste, this recipe is as vibrant and bold as the woman behind it.

“This is a Jamie Oliver recipe that I’ve adapted to include ingredients more readily available in South Africa. It’s a real winner, and there’s never any leftovers as everyone always comes back for seconds,” Mia Le Roux said.

Mia Le Roux’s Thai green curry

Ingredients

750g skinless chicken breasts

2 tbsp olive oil

400g button mushrooms, sliced

400g coconut milk

1 cup of chicken stock

200g sugar snap peas

½ bunch fresh basil

1 red chilli, chopped

1 lime

For the curry paste

4 garlic cloves

2 onions

5cm piece of ginger

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

4 green chillies, chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

½ bunch of fresh coriander

2 tbsp fish sauce

Method

To make the curry paste, peel, roughly chop, and place the garlic, onions, and ginger into a food processor. Add the lemon zest and squeeze the juice into the processor. Trim and add the chillies, cumin, and half the coriander. Blitz until finely chopped then add the fish sauce and blitz again. Slice the chicken into bite-size pieces. Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat, add the chicken, and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until just turning golden. Remove and transfer to a plate. Return the pan to medium heat, add the mushrooms, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until golden. Transfer to a plate using a slotted spoon. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the Thai green paste for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour in the coconut milk and the chicken stock. Turn the heat up and gently bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes or until slightly reduced. Stir in the chicken and mushrooms, reduce the heat to low, and cook for a further 5 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through, adding the sugar snap peas for the final 2 minutes. Taste and if needed, season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Roughly chop and stir through the basil leaves and remaining coriander and scatter over the chopped red chilli. Serve with steamed rice and a wedge of lime.

*This recipe was send by Nine Squared on behalf of the Miss South Africa Organisation

