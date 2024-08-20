Recipe of the day: Miss SA Mia Le Roux’s Thai green curry
Experience a taste of elegance and flavour with the newly crowned Miss South Africa 2024, Mia Le Roux’s, signature Thai green chicken curry.
Mia Le Roux’s Thai green curry. Picture: Supplied
This dish combines the warmth of traditional Thai flavours with a modern twist, making it a perfect choice for a cozy dinner at home or a special occasion.
Bursting with fresh ingredients like basil, coriander, sugar snap peas, and a zesty homemade curry paste, this recipe is as vibrant and bold as the woman behind it.
“This is a Jamie Oliver recipe that I’ve adapted to include ingredients more readily available in South Africa. It’s a real winner, and there’s never any leftovers as everyone always comes back for seconds,” Mia Le Roux said.
Mia Le Roux’s Thai green curry
Ingredients
- 750g skinless chicken breasts
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 400g button mushrooms, sliced
- 400g coconut milk
- 1 cup of chicken stock
- 200g sugar snap peas
- ½ bunch fresh basil
- 1 red chilli, chopped
- 1 lime
For the curry paste
- 4 garlic cloves
- 2 onions
- 5cm piece of ginger
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 4 green chillies, chopped
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- ½ bunch of fresh coriander
- 2 tbsp fish sauce
Method
- To make the curry paste, peel, roughly chop, and place the garlic, onions, and ginger into a food processor.
- Add the lemon zest and squeeze the juice into the processor.
- Trim and add the chillies, cumin, and half the coriander.
- Blitz until finely chopped then add the fish sauce and blitz again. Slice the chicken into bite-size pieces.
- Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat, add the chicken, and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until just turning golden.
- Remove and transfer to a plate. Return the pan to medium heat, add the mushrooms, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until golden.
- Transfer to a plate using a slotted spoon.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the Thai green paste for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Pour in the coconut milk and the chicken stock. Turn the heat up and gently bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes or until slightly reduced.
- Stir in the chicken and mushrooms, reduce the heat to low, and cook for a further 5 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through, adding the sugar snap peas for the final 2 minutes.
- Taste and if needed, season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Roughly chop and stir through the basil leaves and remaining coriander and scatter over the chopped red chilli.
- Serve with steamed rice and a wedge of lime.
*This recipe was send by Nine Squared on behalf of the Miss South Africa Organisation
