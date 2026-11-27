Bring a taste of Panama into your kitchen with Chef Marco Herrera's traditional Tulemasi, a comforting fish soup made with coconut, green plantain and cassava.

Following the second instalment of Zioux’s Routes of Flavour culinary series this week, Panamanian chef Marco Herrera shares a recipe that brings a taste of his home country into South African kitchens.

Today’s recipe is Tulemasi, a traditional Panamanian fish soup made with a coconut base, fresh fish, green plantain and cassava.

The dish is a staple of the Guna (Gunadule) people of Guna Yala, on Panama’s Caribbean coast, and has formed part of their culinary heritage for generations.

Although its exact origins remain undocumented, Tulemasi reflects the close relationship between the Guna people and their natural environment, drawing on readily available ingredients such as coconut, fresh seafood and root vegetables.

The soup has a mild, comforting flavour, with the natural sweetness of coconut complementing the delicate taste of fresh fish. A squeeze of lemon or lime adds freshness, while chilli offers an optional kick of heat.

Recipe of the day: Traditional Tulemasi (Panamanian fish soup)

Tulemasi, a traditional Panamanian fish soup rooted in the culinary heritage of the Guna people. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

½ coconut, grated

1 litre (4 cups) water

1 green plantain

1 small cassava (yuca)

1 whole red snapper, cleaned (or another fresh fish)

Salt, to taste

Chilli pepper (optional)

1 lemon or lime

Method

Mix the grated coconut with the water and strain through a cloth or fine sieve to extract the coconut milk or coconut-infused water. This will form the base of the soup. Pour the coconut liquid into a pot and heat gently. Peel and slice the green plantain and cassava into medium-sized pieces. Add them to the pot and cook until they begin to soften. Add the cleaned fish and continue cooking until the fish is fully cooked and the vegetables are tender. Season with salt, lemon or lime juice and chilli pepper according to your personal taste. Serve hot.

Recipe notes

The ingredients used in traditional Tulemasi vary between Guna communities, with root vegetables such as yam and otoe also featuring in different versions of the dish.

Chilli is optional, making it easy to adjust the soup’s heat without compromising its naturally mild coconut and seafood flavours.

From Mexico to Panama: Routes of Flavour continues

Following its Mexican-inspired debut in September, Routes of Flavour, a three-part culinary collaboration between Marble Hospitality and Air France-KLM, turned its attention to Panama on 25 and 26 November at Zioux in Sandton.

Herrera joined the Marble Hospitality team to present a five-course tasting menu titled Roots on the Plate: Panama, Memory and Art, drawing inspiration from his childhood, family recipes and passion for artistic expression.

The menu featured contemporary interpretations of traditional Panamanian dishes, including charcoal-grilled octopus ceviche, sancocho (a traditional chicken soup), arroz con pollo and a dessert inspired by coffee from Panama’s Boquete region.

“This menu is a collection of memories transformed into dishes. Each creation is inspired by a personal story, the Panamanian cuisine that shaped me, the lessons passed down through my family, and my passion for art,” said Herrera.

The series will conclude with a final chapter celebrating the culinary traditions of Peru.

In the meantime, those curious about traditional Panamanian cooking can try their hand at Herrera’s Tulemasi recipe.

Recipe of the day: Chef Marco Herrera’s traditional Panamanian fish soup Following the second instalment of Zioux’s Routes of Flavour culinary series this week, Panamanian chef Marco Herrera shares a recipe that brings a taste of his home country into South African kitchens. Read more Recipe of the day: Homemade steak rub for your braai Today’s recipe is Tulemasi, a traditional Panamanian fish soup made with a coconut base, fresh fish, green plantain and cassava. Author: Chef Marco Herrera Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x ½ coconut, grated

coconut, grated 1 litre (4 cups) water

litre (4 cups) water 1 green plantain

green plantain 1 small cassava (yuca)

small cassava (yuca) 1 whole red snapper, cleaned (or another fresh fish)

whole red snapper, cleaned (or another fresh fish) Salt, to taste

Chilli pepper (optional)

1 lemon or lime Instructions Mix the grated coconut with the water and strain through a cloth or fine sieve to extract the coconut milk or coconut-infused water. This will form the base of the soup. Pour the coconut liquid into a pot and heat gently. Peel and slice the green plantain and cassava into medium-sized pieces. Add them to the pot and cook until they begin to soften. Add the cleaned fish and continue cooking until the fish is fully cooked and the vegetables are tender. Season with salt, lemon or lime juice and chilli pepper according to your personal taste. Serve hot. Notes The ingredients used in traditional Tulemasi vary between Guna communities, with root vegetables such as yam and otoe also featuring in different versions of the dish. Chilli is optional, making it easy to adjust the soup’s heat without compromising its naturally mild coconut and seafood flavours.

– Recipe and historical background courtesy of Chef Marco Herrera, supplied by Routes of Flavour.