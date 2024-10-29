Reviewers’ Choice Awards: Dineplan reveals South Africa’s top 100 restaurants for 2024

The list is determined by an impressive total of 320,000 diner reviews collected from over 1,360 local restaurants listed on Dineplan.

Dineplan has officially released its list of the top 100 restaurants for this year’s Reviewers’ Choice Awards.

The awards provide an authentic representation of the most beloved dining establishments nationwide, based on extensive data from diner-generated reviews.

In the past year, Dineplan has facilitated 5.5 million reservations, seating more than 25 million diners across 1,300 restaurants throughout South Africa.

After honouring their reservations, diners are invited to rate their experiences based on four key criteria: service, value, food, and ambience.

The platform’s analytics also provide restaurant owners with valuable insights into performance, customer preferences, and industry trends, identifying areas for improvement and opportunities for increased value.

This year, the top-ranking restaurant is Good to Gather in Stellenbosch, closely followed by Reverie Social Table in Cape Town.

Jess and Luke Grant of Good to Gather expressed their gratitude for receiving the 2024 Dineplan Reviewers’ Choice Award.

“For us, it’s not just about serving food; it’s about the heart and soul we pour into every aspect of our restaurant. We are grateful to every diner who has visited us this past year, sharing meals and stories.

“We are privileged to create a space that connects food, nature, and people. Our thanks also extend to our suppliers and small farmers whose passion and produce inspire us, and to our dedicated team—Good to Gather would not be what it is without them.”

The top five restaurants this year include:

1. Good to Gather in Stellenbosch

2. Reverie Social Table in Cape Town

3. Eatery at Winshaw Vineyards

4. The Table at De Meye in Stellenbosch

5. Schneider’s Cape Floral Kitchen in Stanford

For a complete list of the Dineplan Reviewers’ Choice Award winners, you can visit dineplan.com.

