World stroke day: Preventing the medical condition is possible, says expert

Of the 15 million global stroke cases, 5 million result in death, while another 5 million lead to permanent disability.

Every hour, 10 South Africans suffer a stroke, contributing to a staggering global statistic of 15 million cases annually, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In commemoration of World Health Day on Tuesday, healthcare professionals emphasised that strokes are preventable.

This health crisis continues to challenge healthcare systems worldwide, with hypertension – commonly known as high blood pressure (HBP) – at its core.

Denelle Morais, Manager of Marketing & Communications at Bestmed Medical Scheme, said the key is in awareness, regular health monitoring, and lifestyle modifications.

Strokes affect anyone

Morai described a stroke as the disruption of blood flow to parts of the brain due to high blood pressure, often dubbed ‘the silent killer’.

“Many people don’t realise they have high blood pressure until it’s too late. This is why we emphasise the importance of routine check-ups and comprehensive health assessments.”

In South Africa, the impact of strokes has touched various sectors of society, including the entertainment industry.

Notable artists such as Lira, Zonke, Hugh Masekela, and Da Les have faced stroke-related health challenges.

This highlights that stroke affects people regardless of their status or background.

What makes this condition particularly dangerous is its ability to develop without obvious symptoms, leaving many unaware of their risk status.

“Regular health screenings remain our best defence against stroke,” said Morais.

Warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

While high blood pressure can be symptomless, several warning signs should prompt medical attention.

Morais noted early morning headaches, regular nose bleeds, irregular heart rhythm, blurred vision and buzzing in the ears as some of the symptoms and signs of stroke.

She said more severe cases may present with fatigue, nausea, anxiety, chest pains, and muscle tremors. However, only a professional medical assessment can confirm a diagnosis.

Prevention and management

According to Morais, medical schemes often cover blood pressure assessments, making preventive care more accessible.

“By taking that quick trip to the clinic or a doctor’s office for a blood pressure check, you reduce your risk significantly,” she said.

For those diagnosed with high blood pressure, several lifestyle modifications can help manage the condition.

These include reducing salt intake, increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables, regular exercise and limiting alcohol and quitting smoking.

Reality of stroke recovery

The aftermath of a stroke can be devastating.

“Of the 15 million people who suffer from this deadly condition globally, 5 million unfortunately die, and another 5 million are left permanently disabled, often requiring ongoing palliative care.”

According to WHO, four in every 10 people who die of a stroke could have been saved if their blood pressure had been monitored.

Comprehensive medical coverage becomes crucial during recovery, providing access to essential rehabilitation services including physical therapy, speech therapy, and counselling.

Morais encouraged medical scheme members to use their benefits for regular health screenings and to take advantage of wellness programmes that support healthy lifestyle changes.

“Prevention, after all, remains better than cure in the fight against this life-threatening condition.”

