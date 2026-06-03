Food, cocktails and connection: The immersive dining series redefining modern luxury whisky culture

The inaugural Blue Society Dinner at Gemelli brought together food, whisky and conversation in an immersive luxury experience.

Luxury whisky met contemporary dining when an iconic whisky brand hosted the latest in a series of exclusive new experiential series aimed at reshaping perceptions of one of the world’s most recognisable Scotch whiskies.

Hosted at the acclaimed Italian restaurant Gemelli in Bryanston, Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s Blue Society paired a bespoke multi-course menu with a selection of whisky-based cocktails, live entertainment, and conversations centred on celebration, connection, and modern luxury.

According to Nicky Denman, Brand Curator at Diageo, the initiative was created to challenge longstanding assumptions about Johnnie Walker Blue Label and introduce the brand to a new generation of consumers.

“We have launched a really special branded series called The Blue Society by Johnnie Walker Blue,” Denman told The Citizen.

“We’re trying to change the misconception of Johnnie Walker Blue being a very serious, old man’s drink. We’ve invited the right people to come through to enjoy good food, great cocktails and live music to put them in that zone where they can relax, enjoy themselves and relate to the brand.”

The evening reflected that philosophy from the moment guests arrived.

Rather than focusing solely on whisky appreciation, the experience positioned the beverage as part of a broader lifestyle conversation around achievement, connection and meaningful moments.

Denman explained that the goal is to create memorable interactions that encourage consumers to see the whisky as part of their own celebrations.

“It’s really about people connecting with the brand and having that feeling when they leave to say, ‘Wow, I actually really enjoyed that.’ Maybe they’ll choose a Johnnie Walker Blue the next time they’re celebrating something or sharing a special moment with family and friends,” she said.

“It’s really about making [the brand] a lot more vibrant and a lot more culturally led.”

The Blue Society experiential dining series. Picture: Supplied, Paul Mukwewho Photography The Blue Society experiential dining series. Picture: Supplied, Paul Mukwewho Photography The Blue Society experiential dining series. Picture: Supplied, Paul Mukwewho Photography The Blue Society experiential dining series. Picture: Supplied, Paul Mukwewho Photography The Blue Society experiential dining series. Picture: Supplied, Paul Mukwewho Photography Nicky Denman, Brand Curator at Diageo welcoming guests to The Blue Society experiential dining series. Picture: Supplied, Paul Mukwewho Photography The table setting at The Blue Society experiential dining series. Picture: Supplied, Paul Mukwewho Photography A cocktail at The Blue Society experiential dining series. Picture: Supplied, Paul Mukwewho Photography First runner-up at the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant Nompumelelo Maduna at The Blue Society by Johnnie Walker Blue – an experiential dining series designed to reposition the premium whisky as something younger, warmer and decidedly more social. Picture: Supplied, Paul Mukwewho Photography A guest at The Blue Society by Johnnie Walker Blue – an experiential dining series designed to reposition the premium whisky as something younger, warmer and decidedly more social. Picture: Supplied, Paul Mukwewho Photography

A menu built around whisky

The culinary programme, created by Gemelli, showcased a series of dishes paired with whisky-inspired cocktails featuring fresh fruit, citrus and contemporary flavour profiles.

Among the standout drinks were cocktails built around apple and peach notes, demonstrating the versatility of the whisky beyond traditional neat serves. The fruit-forward combinations offered a lighter, more approachable introduction to the whisky while maintaining the spirit’s signature depth and complexity.

The evening’s highlight, however, was a generous portion of the whisky-glazed short rib, a dish that perfectly balanced richness and refinement.

Slow-cooked until meltingly tender, the beef delivered deep, savoury flavours enhanced by a glossy whisky glaze that added subtle sweetness and warmth. The whisky complemented rather than overwhelmed the dish, working well with the meat’s natural richness while adding layers of caramelised complexity. Each bite showcased the versatility of whisky as a culinary ingredient, demonstrating how it can seamlessly bridge between fine dining and luxury spirits.

Dessert proved equally memorable with a contemporary take on a South African favourite: a boozy modern malva pudding.

The dish retained the comforting familiarity of traditional malva pudding while introducing a more sophisticated flavour profile. The addition of whisky brought the same warmth and depth to the main dish, balancing the dessert’s sweetness and creating a fitting finale to the evening’s indulgent menu.

The launch of The Blue Society signals a broader shift in how premium spirits brands engage with consumers. Rather than focusing exclusively on heritage and prestige, the series seeks to create spaces where people can experience the brand through food, music, culture and shared moments.