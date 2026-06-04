Recipe of the day: This creamy seafood pasta is your cold weekend sorted

This creamy, herb-laced Seafood Di Maria is the belly-warming pasta you need on the coldest weekend of the year.

When the temperature drops and the week finally slows down, there are few things more satisfying than a pot of something rich, fragrant, and deeply comforting on the stove. This seafood pasta – linguine or fettuccine tossed in a creamy Napolitana sauce with prawns, calamari, and mussels – is exactly the kind of weekend cooking that makes staying in feel like the better option.

The sauce, a buttery, herb-laced tomato base finished with a splash of white wine and a swirl of cream, comes together in under 30 minutes and fills the kitchen with the kind of warmth no heater can quite replicate. Pair the pasta dish with a well-chilled bottle of Haute Cabrière Chardonnay Pinot Noir – the contrast of cold glass and steaming bowl is half the pleasure – and you have a Friday night that needs nothing else.

Serves: 4

Best served with a nice crisply chilled bottle of Haute Cabrière Chardonnay Pinot Noir.

Ingredients

The Seafood & Pasta

500g Linguine or fettuccine

250g Prawns, peeled and deveined

250g Calamari rings, cleaned

500g Fresh mussels, scrubbed and de-bearded

Napolitana-Di Maria Sauce

400g Canned crushed Tomatoes (or high-quality passata)

60g Unsalted butter

30ml Extra virgin olive oil

25g Garlic, finely minced

120ml Dry white wine

60ml Heavy cream

10g Fresh basil, torn (for the Napolitana base)

15g Fresh parsley, chopped

3g Red pepper flakes

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Boil 500g of pasta in salted water until al dente. Reserve 100ml of pasta water before draining. In a large, deep skillet, heat 15ml of olive oil. Sear the prawns and calamari for about 2 minutes. Remove and set aside. In the same skillet, add the white wine and the mussels. Cover and steam for 3-4 minutes until they open. Use a slotted spoon to remove the mussels and set them aside with the prawns. Discard any that don’t open. Keep the wine/mussel liquid in the pan. Add the remaining olive oil and minced garlic to the wine liquid in the skillet. Sauté for 1 minute. Pour in the crushed tomatoes and the torn basil. Simmer on medium-low for 8-10 minutes until the sauce thickens and the tomato acidity mellows. Stir in the butter and the cream. Whisk gently until the sauce turns a creamy orange-red. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce. Toss well to coat every strand. If the sauce is too thick, add a splash of the reserved pasta water. Fold the prawns, calamari, and mussels (and any juices they’ve released) back into the sauce. Heat for 1 minute just to warm the seafood through. Garnish with fresh parsley and a drizzle of olive oil.

Recipe of the day: This creamy seafood pasta is your cold weekend sorted When the temperature drops and the week finally slows down, there are few things more satisfying than a pot of something rich, fragrant, and deeply comforting on the stove. This seafood pasta is exactly the kind of weekend cooking that makes staying in feel like the better option. Author: Karabo Molatsana Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x The Seafood & Pasta RELATED ARTICLES Recipe of the day: Baked Camembert with honey and herbs Recipe of the day: Veggie-filled macaroni cheese for meatless Monday 500g Linguine or fettuccine

250g Prawns, peeled and deveined

250g Calamari rings, cleaned

500g Fresh mussels, scrubbed and de-bearded Napolitana-Di Maria Sauce 400g Canned crushed Tomatoes (or high-quality passata)

60g Unsalted butter

30 ml Extra virgin olive oil

25g Garlic, finely minced

120 ml Dry white wine

60 ml Heavy cream

10g Fresh basil, torn (for the Napolitana base)

15g Fresh parsley, chopped

3g Red pepper flakes

Salt and black pepper to taste Instructions Method Boil 500g of pasta in salted water until al dente. Reserve 100ml of pasta water before draining. In a large, deep skillet, heat 15ml of olive oil. Sear the prawns and calamari for about 2 minutes. Remove and set aside. In the same skillet, add the white wine and the mussels. Cover and steam for 3–4 minutes until they open. Use a slotted spoon to remove the mussels and set them aside with the prawns. Discard any that don’t open. Keep the wine/mussel liquid in the pan. Add the remaining olive oil and minced garlic to the wine liquid in the skillet. Sauté for 1 minute. Pour in the crushed tomatoes and the torn basil. Simmer on medium-low for 8–10 minutes until the sauce thickens and the tomato acidity mellows. Stir in the butter and the cream. Whisk gently until the sauce turns a creamy orange-red. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce. Toss well to coat every strand. If the sauce is too thick, add a splash of the reserved pasta water. Fold the prawns, calamari, and mussels (and any juices they ’ ve released) back into the sauce. Heat for 1 minute just to warm the seafood through. Garnish with fresh parsley and a drizzle of olive oil.

Recipe by Karabo Molatsana, sous chef at The Maslow Sandton.