Try this delicious recipe of the day: Duck confit with apple chutney

Slow cooked duck confit with crisp skin, served with a sweet and tangy apple, cranberry and sage chutney. An easy step by step recipe.

This version of the classic French dish is provided courtesy of Tau Game Lodge in Madikwe.

Ingredients

Duck Confit

2 duck legs

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves

1 Tbsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

Duck fat or pomace olive oil (enough to cover the duck legs)

Apple Chutney

2 large apples, peeled, cored and chopped

¼ cup chopped cranberries

1 Tbsp chopped sage

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp brown sugar

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 star anise

Pinch of cinnamon (optional)

Salt to taste

Instructions

Duck Confit

Prepare the duck: Pat the duck legs dry with paper towels. Rub them with the minced garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or for at least 12 hours.

Cook the duck: Preheat the oven to 120°C. Rinse the duck legs to remove excess salt and herbs, then pat dry again. Place them in a baking dish and cover with duck fat or pomace oil.

Bake: Cook the duck in the oven for 2 to 3 hours, or until the meat is tender and pulls away easily from the bone.

Crisp the skin: Increase the oven temperature to 200°C and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes, or pan sear the duck legs in a skillet over medium high heat until crispy.

Apple Chutney

Cook the apples: In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the star anise, sage and chopped fruit and cook until they start to soften, about 5 minutes.

Add sugar and vinegar: Stir in the brown sugar and apple cider vinegar (or water). Add a pinch of cinnamon if using, and a little salt. Cook for another 10 to 15 minutes until the apples are soft and the sauce thickens.