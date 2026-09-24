Heritage Day delicacies: Inyama yesisu (tripe stew)

Looking for a traditional South African dish to make this Heritage Day? Try this hearty inyama yesisu, or tripe stew.

Tripe stew, known as inyama yesisu or mogodu, is a traditional South African dish made with slowly cooked tripe in a rich, savoury gravy.

The dish is enjoyed in many households and is often served with pap, samp or bread. This version combines tomatoes, onions and spices for a hearty meal that takes a few hours to prepare and cook.

Inyama yesisu (tripe stew)

Ingredients

1kg cleaned tripe

2 large onions, chopped

3 tomatoes, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tbsp cooking oil

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp curry powder

2 beef stock cubes

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt, to taste

2-3 litres water

2 potatoes, peeled and cubed – optional

Fresh coriander/parsley to finish

Method

Clean the tripe: Rinse thoroughly under cold water. If it isn’t pre-cleaned, scrub it well and rinse several times. Cut into bite-sized pieces. Pre-boil: Place the tripe in a large pot and cover with water. Add a little salt and one bay leaf. Boil for 1½-2 hours, or until it starts becoming tender. Drain and rinse. Build the flavour: Heat oil in a heavy pot. Add onions and cook until golden. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and tomato paste. Cook until the tomatoes have broken down. Season: Add the coriander, paprika, black pepper, curry powder, stock cubes and Worcestershire sauce. Bring everything together: Add the partially cooked tripe. Add enough water to create a generous gravy. Cover and simmer for another 45-60 minutes. Add potatoes: Add the potatoes during the final 25-30 minutes. Cook until they’re soft and the gravy has reduced. Finish: Taste and adjust salt. Let it simmer uncovered for 10-15 minutes so the gravy becomes thick, glossy and rich. Finish with fresh herbs if you want.

*This recipe is courtesy of Sunlight