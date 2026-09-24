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Heritage Day delicacies: Inyama yesisu (tripe stew)

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Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

24 September 2026

06:30 am

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Looking for a traditional South African dish to make this Heritage Day? Try this hearty inyama yesisu, or tripe stew.

Tripe stew recipe mogodu Inyama yesisu

Inyama yesisu (tripe stew). Pictures: iStock

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Tripe stew, known as inyama yesisu or mogodu, is a traditional South African dish made with slowly cooked tripe in a rich, savoury gravy.

The dish is enjoyed in many households and is often served with pap, samp or bread. This version combines tomatoes, onions and spices for a hearty meal that takes a few hours to prepare and cook.

Inyama yesisu (tripe stew)

Ingredients

  • 1kg cleaned tripe
  • 2 large onions, chopped
  • 3 tomatoes, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 tbsp cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • 2 tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp curry powder
  • 2 beef stock cubes
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • Salt, to taste
  • 2-3 litres water
  • 2 potatoes, peeled and cubed – optional
  • Fresh coriander/parsley to finish

Method

  1. Clean the tripe: Rinse thoroughly under cold water. If it isn’t pre-cleaned, scrub it well and rinse several times. Cut into bite-sized pieces.
  2. Pre-boil: Place the tripe in a large pot and cover with water. Add a little salt and one bay leaf. Boil for 1½-2 hours, or until it starts becoming tender. Drain and rinse.
  3. Build the flavour: Heat oil in a heavy pot. Add onions and cook until golden. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and tomato paste. Cook until the tomatoes have broken down.
  4. Season: Add the coriander, paprika, black pepper, curry powder, stock cubes and Worcestershire sauce.
  5. Bring everything together: Add the partially cooked tripe. Add enough water to create a generous gravy. Cover and simmer for another 45-60 minutes.
  6. Add potatoes: Add the potatoes during the final 25-30 minutes. Cook until they’re soft and the gravy has reduced.
  7. Finish: Taste and adjust salt. Let it simmer uncovered for 10-15 minutes so the gravy becomes thick, glossy and rich. Finish with fresh herbs if you want.

*This recipe is courtesy of Sunlight

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Heritage Day delicacies: Inyama yesisu (tripe stew)

Tripe stew recipe mogodu Inyama yesisu

  • Author: Sunlight for #CookOutsideYourCulture
  • Prep Time: 20 minutes
  • Cook Time: 2 to 3 hours
  • Total Time: 0 hours

Ingredients

Scale

    • 2 large onions, chopped

    • 3 tomatoes, chopped

    • 3 cloves garlic, crushed

    • 2 tbsp cooking oil

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    • 1 tbsp tomato paste

    • 2 tsp ground coriander

    • 1 tsp paprika

    • 1 tsp black pepper

    • 1 tsp curry powder

    • 2 beef stock cubes

    • 2 bay leaves

    • 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

    • Salt, to taste

    • 23 litres water

    • 2 potatoes, peeled and cubed — optional

  • Fresh coriander/parsley to finish

Instructions

  1. Clean the tripe: Rinse thoroughly under cold water. If it isn’t pre-cleaned, scrub it well and rinse several times. Cut into bite-sized pieces.

  2. Pre-boil: Place the tripe in a large pot and cover with water. Add a little salt and one bay leaf. Boil for 1½–2 hours, or until it starts becoming tender. Drain and rinse.

  3. Build the flavour: Heat oil in a heavy pot. Add onions and cook until golden. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and tomato paste. Cook until the tomatoes have broken down.

  4. Season: Add the coriander, paprika, black pepper, curry powder, stock cubes and Worcestershire sauce.

  5. Bring everything together: Add the partially cooked tripe. Add enough water to create a generous gravy. Cover and simmer for another 45–60 minutes.

  6. Add potatoes: Add the potatoes during the final 25–30 minutes. Cook until they’re soft and the gravy has reduced.

  7. Finish: Taste and adjust salt. Let it simmer uncovered for 10–15 minutes so the gravy becomes thick, glossy and rich. Finish with fresh herbs if you want.

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