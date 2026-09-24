Heritage Day delicacies: Inyama yesisu (tripe stew)

Looking for a traditional South African dish to make this Heritage Day? Try this hearty inyama yesisu, or tripe stew.
Tripe stew, known as inyama yesisu or mogodu, is a traditional South African dish made with slowly cooked tripe in a rich, savoury gravy.
The dish is enjoyed in many households and is often served with pap, samp or bread. This version combines tomatoes, onions and spices for a hearty meal that takes a few hours to prepare and cook.
Inyama yesisu (tripe stew)
Ingredients
- 1kg cleaned tripe
- 2 large onions, chopped
- 3 tomatoes, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 tbsp cooking oil
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp curry powder
- 2 beef stock cubes
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- Salt, to taste
- 2-3 litres water
- 2 potatoes, peeled and cubed – optional
- Fresh coriander/parsley to finish
Method
- Clean the tripe: Rinse thoroughly under cold water. If it isn’t pre-cleaned, scrub it well and rinse several times. Cut into bite-sized pieces.
- Pre-boil: Place the tripe in a large pot and cover with water. Add a little salt and one bay leaf. Boil for 1½-2 hours, or until it starts becoming tender. Drain and rinse.
- Build the flavour: Heat oil in a heavy pot. Add onions and cook until golden. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and tomato paste. Cook until the tomatoes have broken down.
- Season: Add the coriander, paprika, black pepper, curry powder, stock cubes and Worcestershire sauce.
- Bring everything together: Add the partially cooked tripe. Add enough water to create a generous gravy. Cover and simmer for another 45-60 minutes.
- Add potatoes: Add the potatoes during the final 25-30 minutes. Cook until they’re soft and the gravy has reduced.
- Finish: Taste and adjust salt. Let it simmer uncovered for 10-15 minutes so the gravy becomes thick, glossy and rich. Finish with fresh herbs if you want.
*This recipe is courtesy of SunlightPrint
Heritage Day delicacies: Inyama yesisu (tripe stew)
- Prep Time: 20 minutes
- Cook Time: 2 to 3 hours
- Total Time: 0 hours
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 1 kg cleaned tripe
-
- 2 large onions, chopped
-
- 3 tomatoes, chopped
-
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
-
- 2 tbsp cooking oil
-
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
-
- 2 tsp ground coriander
-
- 1 tsp paprika
-
- 1 tsp black pepper
-
- 1 tsp curry powder
-
- 2 beef stock cubes
-
- 2 bay leaves
-
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
-
- Salt, to taste
-
- 2–3 litres water
-
- 2 potatoes, peeled and cubed — optional
- Fresh coriander/parsley to finish
Instructions
- Clean the tripe: Rinse thoroughly under cold water. If it isn’t pre-cleaned, scrub it well and rinse several times. Cut into bite-sized pieces.
- Pre-boil: Place the tripe in a large pot and cover with water. Add a little salt and one bay leaf. Boil for 1½–2 hours, or until it starts becoming tender. Drain and rinse.
- Build the flavour: Heat oil in a heavy pot. Add onions and cook until golden. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and tomato paste. Cook until the tomatoes have broken down.
- Season: Add the coriander, paprika, black pepper, curry powder, stock cubes and Worcestershire sauce.
- Bring everything together: Add the partially cooked tripe. Add enough water to create a generous gravy. Cover and simmer for another 45–60 minutes.
- Add potatoes: Add the potatoes during the final 25–30 minutes. Cook until they’re soft and the gravy has reduced.
- Finish: Taste and adjust salt. Let it simmer uncovered for 10–15 minutes so the gravy becomes thick, glossy and rich. Finish with fresh herbs if you want.