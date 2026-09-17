Recipe of the day: Nectarine Harissa Salmon with Nectarine Herb Salsa

Here is a simple salmon dish with a fruity twist.
Looking for a simple salmon dish with a fruity twist? This recipe pairs pan-seared salmon with a warm nectarine harissa sauce and a fresh nectarine herb salsa.
Nectarine Harissa Salmon with Nectarine Herb Salsa
Ingredients
- Nectarine Herb Salsa
- 150g fresh nectarines, diced
- 15g mint leaves, finely chopped
- 15g parsley, finely chopped
- 15g coriander, finely chopped
- 2 spring onions, finely sliced
- 30ml white wine vinegar
- 10ml olive oil
- Salt to taste
- Salmon
- 4 salmon fillets, skin on
- 15ml olive oil
- Salt
Method
- Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the onions and cook gently until completely soft and translucent, without taking on colour.
- Add the grated ginger and garlic paste and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until fragrant.
- Stir in the harissa spice mix and cook briefly to bloom the spices.
- Add the chopped nectarines, white wine vinegar and water; season lightly with salt and simmer
- gently until the nectarines have broken down and the mixture thickens.
- Blend until completely smooth, then adjust seasoning and consistency if needed. Keep warm.
- For the nectarine herb salsa, combine the diced nectarines, mint, parsley, coriander and spring onion.
- Add the white wine vinegar, olive oil and a pinch of salt.
- Mix gently and allow to stand for a few minutes so the flavours soften and meld.
- Season the salmon with salt.
- Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat.
- Place the salmon skin side down and cook until the skin is crisp and most of the cooking has travelled up the sides.
- Turn and cook briefly on the flesh side, leaving a slight touch of pinkness in the centre.
- Rest for a minute before serving.
- To serve, spoon the warm nectarine harissa sauce onto the plate, place the salmon on top, and finish with a generous spoon of the fresh nectarine salsa.
*This recipe is courtesy of Juicy DeliciousPrint
Nectarine Harissa Salmon with Nectarine Herb Salsa
Ingredients
Scale
-
- Nectarine Herb Salsa
-
- 150g fresh nectarines, diced
-
- 15g mint leaves, finely chopped
-
- 15g parsley, finely chopped
-
- 15g coriander, finely chopped
-
- 2 spring onions, finely sliced
-
- 30ml white wine vinegar
-
- 10ml olive oil
-
- Salt to taste
-
- Salmon
-
- 4 salmon fillets, skin on
-
- 15ml olive oil
- Salt
Instructions
- Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the onions and cook gently until completely soft and translucent, without taking on colour.
- Add the grated ginger and garlic paste and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until fragrant.
- Stir in the harissa spice mix and cook briefly to bloom the spices.
- Add the chopped nectarines, white wine vinegar and water; season lightly with salt and simmer
- gently until the nectarines have broken down and the mixture thickens.
- Blend until completely smooth, then adjust seasoning and consistency if needed. Keep warm.
- For the nectarine herb salsa, combine the diced nectarines, mint, parsley, coriander and spring onion.
- Add the white wine vinegar, olive oil and a pinch of salt.
- Mix gently and allow to stand for a few minutes so the flavours soften and meld.
- Season the salmon with salt.
- Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat.
- Place the salmon skin side down and cook until the skin is crisp and most of the cooking has travelled up the sides.
- Turn and cook briefly on the flesh side, leaving a slight touch of pinkness in the centre.
- Rest for a minute before serving.
- To serve, spoon the warm nectarine harissa sauce onto the plate, place the salmon on top, and finish with a generous spoon of the fresh nectarine salsa.