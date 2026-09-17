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Recipe of the day: Nectarine Harissa Salmon with Nectarine Herb Salsa

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

17 September 2026

12:37 pm

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Here is a simple salmon dish with a fruity twist.

Nectarine Harissa Salmon with Nectarine Herb Salsa

Nectarine Harissa Salmon with Nectarine Herb Salsa. Picture: Supplied/Juicy Delicious

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Looking for a simple salmon dish with a fruity twist? This recipe pairs pan-seared salmon with a warm nectarine harissa sauce and a fresh nectarine herb salsa.

Nectarine Harissa Salmon with Nectarine Herb Salsa

Ingredients

  • Nectarine Herb Salsa
  • 150g fresh nectarines, diced
  • 15g mint leaves, finely chopped
  • 15g parsley, finely chopped
  • 15g coriander, finely chopped
  • 2 spring onions, finely sliced
  • 30ml white wine vinegar
  • 10ml olive oil
  • Salt to taste
  • Salmon
  • 4 salmon fillets, skin on
  • 15ml olive oil
  • Salt

Method

  1. Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Add the onions and cook gently until completely soft and translucent, without taking on colour.
  3. Add the grated ginger and garlic paste and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until fragrant.
  4. Stir in the harissa spice mix and cook briefly to bloom the spices.
  5. Add the chopped nectarines, white wine vinegar and water; season lightly with salt and simmer
  6. gently until the nectarines have broken down and the mixture thickens.
  7. Blend until completely smooth, then adjust seasoning and consistency if needed. Keep warm.
  8. For the nectarine herb salsa, combine the diced nectarines, mint, parsley, coriander and spring onion.
  9. Add the white wine vinegar, olive oil and a pinch of salt.
  10. Mix gently and allow to stand for a few minutes so the flavours soften and meld.
  11. Season the salmon with salt.
  12. Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat.
  13. Place the salmon skin side down and cook until the skin is crisp and most of the cooking has travelled up the sides.
  14. Turn and cook briefly on the flesh side, leaving a slight touch of pinkness in the centre.
  15. Rest for a minute before serving.
  16. To serve, spoon the warm nectarine harissa sauce onto the plate, place the salmon on top, and finish with a generous spoon of the fresh nectarine salsa.

*This recipe is courtesy of Juicy Delicious

Print

Nectarine Harissa Salmon with Nectarine Herb Salsa

Nectarine Harissa Salmon with Nectarine Herb Salsa

  • Author: Juicy Delicious/ Clement & Megan Pedro

Ingredients

Scale

    • Nectarine Herb Salsa

    • 150g fresh nectarines, diced

    • 15g mint leaves, finely chopped

RELATED ARTICLES

    • 15g parsley, finely chopped

    • 15g coriander, finely chopped

    • 2 spring onions, finely sliced

    • 30ml white wine vinegar

    • 10ml olive oil

    • Salt to taste

    • Salmon

    • 4 salmon fillets, skin on

    • 15ml olive oil
    • Salt

Instructions

 

  1. Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat.

  2. Add the onions and cook gently until completely soft and translucent, without taking on colour.

  3. Add the grated ginger and garlic paste and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until fragrant.

  4. Stir in the harissa spice mix and cook briefly to bloom the spices.

  5. Add the chopped nectarines, white wine vinegar and water; season lightly with salt and simmer

  6. gently until the nectarines have broken down and the mixture thickens.

  7. Blend until completely smooth, then adjust seasoning and consistency if needed. Keep warm.

  8. For the nectarine herb salsa, combine the diced nectarines, mint, parsley, coriander and spring onion.

  9. Add the white wine vinegar, olive oil and a pinch of salt.

  10. Mix gently and allow to stand for a few minutes so the flavours soften and meld.

  11. Season the salmon with salt.

  12. Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat.

  13. Place the salmon skin side down and cook until the skin is crisp and most of the cooking has travelled up the sides.

  14. Turn and cook briefly on the flesh side, leaving a slight touch of pinkness in the centre.

  15. Rest for a minute before serving.

  16. To serve, spoon the warm nectarine harissa sauce onto the plate, place the salmon on top, and finish with a generous spoon of the fresh nectarine salsa.

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