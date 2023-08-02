Food And Drink

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane
Digital Lifestyle Journalist
1 minute read
2 Aug 2023
3:21 pm

PICS: Inside Flying Fish’s Dry Apple Premium flavoured Beer launch

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

The new flavour is available in both a 330ml NRB and 500ml can.

Pabi Cooper
Pabi Cooper performing at the Flying Fish Dry Apple Premium Beer launch. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Flying Fish recently launched a new flavour: Dry Apple.

The special event was held at Cracker Zacks bar in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

On the guest list were Amapiano heavyweights, Focalistic and Pabi Copper. Comedic genius, Barry Hilton, also graced the stage and had the entire room in stitches.

Popular from the Flying Fish advert, ‘the guy in the horse suit,’ astronauts, and a captivating mermaid were also part of the quirky and amusing mix.

Head of Brand at Flying Fish, Solam Mbana, said the new flavour will shake the market.

“It goes without saying that the highly anticipated Flying Fish Dry Apple is set to move the needle as an offshoot of the first ever premium flavoured beer in the market.

READ MORE
What happens to your body when you drink alcohol on a plane?

“We are excited at the prospect of this new variant being everything unexpected and more according to the high standards of our consumer base. With its dry apple infusion, this innovative beer is sure to captivate both beer connoisseurs and casual drinkers seeking a refreshing twist”

Veteran comedian Barry Hilton at the Flying Fish Dry Apple Premium beer event. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ALSO READ: We tasted 9 of 2 500 wines from Makro. These are our faves…

About the new Flying Fish Dry Apple beer

As a highly anticipated variant, Flying Fish Dry Apple has a refreshing fruity infusion. It is available in both a 330ml NRB and 500ml can with a six percent alcohol volume.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Three course winter meal that pairs perfectly with Windhoek Lager and Windhoek Draught

Read more on these topics