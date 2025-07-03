Food And Drink

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink

Expert tips: How to brew the perfect cup of tea to warm up your winter

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

3 July 2025

10:33 am

According to Professor Michelle Francl, making a great cup of tea is more than just boiling water and adding a teabag.

Making a cup of tea

Picture: iStock

As winter tightens its grip on South Africa, there’s nothing more comforting than a hot cup of tea.

However, according to Michelle Francl, a chemistry professor and author of Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea, making a great brew is more than just boiling water and adding a teabag. It’s a chemical process that can be fine-tuned for flavour, aroma, colour, and health benefits.

Tea is the world’s most popular beverage, but few people realise just how complex its chemistry really is,” she said.

Francl explains that tea contains hundreds of compounds that affect its taste and aroma. Steeping time, water temperature, and even the type of water used can all influence the chemical make-up of your brew.

“The longer you let anything steep, the more compounds will be extracted. Lighter, more water-soluble molecules come out first. Over time, larger polyphenols are drawn into the infusion, building a more complex flavour, but also increasing astringency,” she says.

She notes that for black and green teas, getting the timing right is essential to balancing flavour and mouthfeel.

“Water temperature also plays a role. Lower temperatures preserve delicate compounds, while boiling water helps extract more antioxidants in certain herbal teas.”

While Francl’s book explores teas made from the Camellia sinensis plant – including black, green, white, and oolong teas – she also shares insights into South Africa’s beloved Rooibos, which comes from a different plant altogether (Aspalathus linearis).

She adds that while most people reach for red Rooibos, the green, unfermented version has higher antioxidant levels.

“Fermented Rooibos has fewer antioxidants because the fermentation process is essentially an oxidation process. Antioxidants act like little sponges, soaking up oxygen. Once they’ve reacted, they can’t function as antioxidants anymore.”

ALSO READ: Matcha: The Japanese tea, taking over the world and Mzansi

Brewing the perfect cup of tea

  • Use boiling water (100°C): This is especially important for black and Rooibos teas, which benefit from high temperatures to release their full flavour and antioxidant content.
  • Steep for 10 minutes: A longer steep ensures more compounds are extracted, resulting in a richer, fuller taste.
  • Choose fresh leaves when possible: Loose-leaf tea offers better quality and flavour than many commercial teabags.
  • Use filtered water: Minerals in tap water can interfere with the tea’s delicate chemistry and alter the taste.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Mushroom, biltong and potato chowder makes perfect winter warmer dish

Read more on these topics

drinks tea

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: Death penalty and corporal punishment return suggested as Groenewald fires off warning
Politics Malema’s revenge politics puts ANC on notice
Opinion Is the two-pot system a blessing or curse?
News Limpopo villagers plead with rain queen to end drought
Politics FF Plus claims White House officials want ANC to publicly denounce ‘Kill the Boer’ chant

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp