From selling cookies on the bus to opening a Sandton eatery: Chef D launches Kasi Kombuis

Chef D has turned her love for food into a thriving business with the launch of Kasi Kombuis, a new African cuisine concept under her catering company, Laphezulu Catering & Events.

The eatery officially opened on 2 February 2026 at Wakanda Village, Sandton Market, serving authentic South African comfort food while creating opportunities for youth employment and skills development.

The chef, whose real name is Dalene Sylvester, said her passion for cooking was inspired by her grandmother.

“I was raised by my grandmother, and food is our love language, or was her love language. It subsequently became mine,” she said.

Her love for cooking led her to start selling cookies and samosas on buses while working a nine-to-five job.

“At the time, I was working in Dunkeld West, Johannesburg. I would sell my cookies on the bus. Then it escalated to selling samosas. People were like, we love what you’re doing,” she said.

After eight months of juggling work and selling food, she launched her first business, Dalene’s Divine Catering, later rebranded as Laphezulu Catering & Events, which gave birth to Kasi Kombuis.

Wakanda Village, Sandton Market. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Authentic township cuisine with a focus on quality

Kasi Kombuis offers South African comfort food inspired by local culture and heritage.

“So we cook home-cooked food, hearty meals, food that’s cooked with love. Definitely something that your grandmother cooked while you were growing up,” Chef D said.

She added that the dishes are healthier versions of traditional meals.

“Less processed meats, vegetables, and less oil. The food that we make is of top quality. It’s halal, so we don’t sell any pork products. Our vegetables are sourced from local farmers with whom we have subsequently formed a relationship,” she said.

The menu includes bobotie, chicken akni, biltong broccoli salad, and Kasie pilchards pasta. Meals are available for dine-in, takeaway, and via Uber Eats and Mr D Foods.

Menu and a tasting portion of beef with braised cabbage and pap. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Why Sandton and the Wakanda Village programme?

Chef D said she chose Sandton for its diverse foot traffic and commercial profile.

“The space is ideal because we get people from all walks of life who come to Sandton. It’s in the richest square mile. The reach is a little bit more vast. I feel that we can reach our full potential in terms of growth by being here,” she said.

She also credited Wakanda Village for supporting small businesses to scale sustainably.

“I’m with Wakanda. They assist small businesses in growing on a larger scale. It’s a high-impact food programme. We learn food safety, compliance, and get certification by participating in the programme,” she said.

Chef D with her customers. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Beyond food

Laphezulu Catering & Events offers corporate catering, birthday and wedding cakes, funeral services, and produces its own chilli.

Kasi Kombuis focuses on African cuisine while also expanding employment and skills development opportunities for youth.

The township-rooted business aims to create jobs while providing hands-on hospitality training. It also forms part of a broader effort to expand market access for SMMEs and showcase township businesses’ ability to compete in mainstream economic spaces.

