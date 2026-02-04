A perfect and quick meal for South African palates seeking a comforting, yet exciting culinary experience.
Savour the bold flavors of fish curry with atchar, a vibrant South African pickle. This dish marries tender fish in a spiced, aromatic sauce with the tangy crunch of atchar, creating a symphony of tastes and textures.
Prep: 15 min
Cook: 50 min
Serves: 4
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Classic bobotie
Ingredients
Fish curry:
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tbsp ginger & garlic, crushed
- 1 tbsp curry powder
- 1 tbsp turmeric
- 1 tbsp fennel seeds
- 1 tin crushed/ chopped tomatoes
- 500g white fish
- 1 tin butter beans in curry sauce
- Rice to serve
- Chopped herbs
Cucumber atchar:
- ¼ cucumber, finely chopped
- 3 tsp white vinegar
- 1 tsp sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp curry powder
- ¼ cup oil
Method
For the atchar, stir together all the ingredients and leave to rest while the curry cooks.
Fry the onion until soft.
Add the garlic and ginger paste and fry for a further minute.
Add the spices and fennel seeds and cook for 5 minutes.
Place the tomatoes and fish into the pan and simmer for 20 minutes.
Check for seasoning and then add the butter beans.
Simmer for a further 10 minutes.
Serve with rice, chopped herbs and cucumber atchar.
Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day:Fish curry with atchar
Ingredients
Fish Curry:
1 Onion, chopped
1 tbsp Ginger & Garlic, crushed
1 tbsp Curry Powder
1 tbsp Turmeric
1 tbsp Fennel Seeds
1 tin All Gold crushed/ chopped Tomatoes
500g White Fish
1 tin KOO Butter Beans in curry sauce
Rice to serve
Chopped herbs
Cucumber Atchar:
¼ Cucumber, finely chopped
3 tsp White Vinegar
1 tsp Sugar
½ tsp Salt
½ tsp Curry Powder
¼ cup Oil
Instructions
For the atchar, stir together all the ingredients and leave to rest while the curry cooks.
Fry the onion until soft.
Add the garlic and ginger paste and fry for a further minute.
Add the spices and fennel seeds and cook for 5 minutes.
Place the tomatoes and fish into the pan and simmer for 20 minutes.
Check for seasoning and then add the butter beans.
Simmer for a further 10 minutes.
Serve with rice and chopped herbs, and cucumber atchar.
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.