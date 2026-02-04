Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Fish curry with atchar

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

4 February 2026

05:17 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A perfect and quick meal for South African palates seeking a comforting, yet exciting culinary experience.

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Savour the bold flavors of fish curry with atchar, a vibrant South African pickle. This dish marries tender fish in a spiced, aromatic sauce with the tangy crunch of atchar, creating a symphony of tastes and textures.

Prep: 15 min
Cook: 50 min
Serves: 4

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Classic bobotie

Ingredients

Fish curry:

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 tbsp ginger & garlic, crushed
  • 1 tbsp curry powder
  • 1 tbsp turmeric
  • 1 tbsp fennel seeds
  • 1 tin crushed/ chopped tomatoes
  • 500g white fish
  • 1 tin butter beans in curry sauce
  • Rice to serve
  • Chopped herbs

Cucumber atchar:

  • ¼ cucumber, finely chopped
  • 3 tsp white vinegar
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp curry powder
  • ¼ cup oil

Method

For the atchar, stir together all the ingredients and leave to rest while the curry cooks.
Fry the onion until soft.
Add the garlic and ginger paste and fry for a further minute.
Add the spices and fennel seeds and cook for 5 minutes.
Place the tomatoes and fish into the pan and simmer for 20 minutes.
Check for seasoning and then add the butter beans.
Simmer for a further 10 minutes. 
Serve with rice, chopped herbs and cucumber atchar.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day:Fish curry with atchar

Picture supplied

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Fish Curry:
1 Onion, chopped

1 tbsp Ginger & Garlic, crushed

RELATED ARTICLES

1 tbsp Curry Powder

1 tbsp Turmeric

1 tbsp Fennel Seeds

1 tin All Gold crushed/ chopped Tomatoes

500g White Fish

1 tin KOO Butter Beans in curry sauce

Rice to serve

Chopped herbs

Cucumber Atchar:
¼ Cucumber, finely chopped

3 tsp White Vinegar

1 tsp Sugar

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Curry Powder

¼ cup Oil

Instructions

For the atchar, stir together all the ingredients and leave to rest while the curry cooks.
Fry the onion until soft.
Add the garlic and ginger paste and fry for a further minute.
Add the spices and fennel seeds and cook for 5 minutes.
Place the tomatoes and fish into the pan and simmer for 20 minutes.
Check for seasoning and then add the butter beans.
Simmer for a further 10 minutes.
Serve with rice and chopped herbs, and cucumber atchar.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Johnny the walker: What now for the DA?
News Witness F: ‘Matlala had access to most generals’ at Saps head office
Opinion World Cancer Day means more when the disease moves into your house
Politics ‘It’s mission accomplished for me’: What John Steenhuisen will do next
News Spotlight on inmate wellbeing as half of prison deaths are suicides

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News