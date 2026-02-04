Recipe of the day: Fish curry with atchar

A perfect and quick meal for South African palates seeking a comforting, yet exciting culinary experience.

Savour the bold flavors of fish curry with atchar, a vibrant South African pickle. This dish marries tender fish in a spiced, aromatic sauce with the tangy crunch of atchar, creating a symphony of tastes and textures.

Prep: 15 min

Cook: 50 min

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Fish curry:

1 onion, chopped

1 tbsp ginger & garlic, crushed

1 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tin crushed/ chopped tomatoes

500g white fish

1 tin butter beans in curry sauce

Rice to serve

Chopped herbs

Cucumber atchar:

¼ cucumber, finely chopped

3 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

½ tsp curry powder

¼ cup oil

Method

For the atchar, stir together all the ingredients and leave to rest while the curry cooks.

Fry the onion until soft.

Add the garlic and ginger paste and fry for a further minute.

Add the spices and fennel seeds and cook for 5 minutes.

Place the tomatoes and fish into the pan and simmer for 20 minutes.

Check for seasoning and then add the butter beans.

Simmer for a further 10 minutes.

Serve with rice, chopped herbs and cucumber atchar.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za