‘She was a gem’: Tributes continue to pour in for celebrity sangoma Gogo Manzini

Gogo Manzini's family said memorial and funeral details will be shared in due course.

Tributes continue to pour in for celebrity sangoma and transgender activist Gogo Manzini, whose real name was Tyra Sindane.

Manzini passed away last Thursday following a short illness, according to a statement released by her family.

“Tyra was a cherished friend, colleague, family member, public figure, and mum, whose presence touched the lives of so many.

“She will be remembered for her passion for healing others, unwavering kindness, dedication to her community, and the joy she brought to everyone around her,” the family statement read.

The family asked for privacy as they navigate their grief, adding that memorial and funeral details will be shared in due course.

May Gogo Manzini’s soul rest in peace. She was a gem! June 6, 2025

Tjoh may her soul rest in peace. Praying for streghth for Brain and Ori. They supported my business unconditionally in Secunda. — Malume Ophekayo (@UncleTeddyChef) June 6, 2025

Gogo Manzini’s makeover journey

Earlier this year, Manzini spoke to The Citizen about her makeover journey.

She travelled to Turkey for six reconstructive surgeries, which included a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), tummy tuck, liposuction, rhinoplasty (nose job), fox eyes, and breast augmentation.

Prior to undergoing the procedures, Manzini had already begun a skin-lightening process.

She said she had always dreamed of reconstructing parts of her body that she was unhappy with.

“I am doing it for my self-esteem and confidence, which I have always had throughout my life. Many men hide the fact that they’ve had surgeries, and it’s time to normalise it among men and the LGBTQI community.

“There is no shame in seeking perfection, especially if you can afford it. Who said sangomas shouldn’t look good?”

