Watch: How to make the perfect cold brew coffee at home

Sandisiwe Mbhele

I for one can live without coffee, a statement that is ghastly for daily coffee drinkers worldwide. Even with the many trends around beverages such as cold brew coffee has me mystified.

Ice coffee quickly became popular with the introduction of Starbucks in South Africa a couple of years ago. As I’ve participated in many food trends over the years, but I struggled to hop on this bandwagon.

So when the popular brand had a session to reintroduce its cold brew range, I was sceptical but intrigued.

Cold brew coffees

Starbucks ice coffee is brewed, and contrary to belief is not made from a hot to a cold beverage by adding ice to the drink.

It’s far more detailed. It is made by brewing double-strength hot coffee poured over ice-cold brew coffee steeped using cool water for 20 hours to get a smooth, full-bodied coffee, without any bitterness.

Their cold brew range includes the traditional cold brew, cold brew latte, and cold brew with vanilla sweet cream.

During the tastings at their Melrose Arch branch, Starbucks coffee master Ishan Natalie has 22 years of experience and pivots themselves as ambassadors of coffee education. Natalie says they use a variety of coffees from the regions of Latin America and Africa that are renowned for their coffee beans.

Starbucks cold brew coffee. Picture: Supplied

Cold brew coffee is usually associated with being on the sweeter side, filled with cream, and flavoured sweeteners that consumers enjoy.

However, during the tasting, we first tasted the classic cold brew, black without milk, which was surprisingly my favourite. As marketed, it is well-balanced, not too intense and very easy to drink, it was refreshing at every sip.

The lattes and the limited cold brew vanilla sweet cream, which we, the luckily few in South Africa had the privilege to try, will be a hit amongst those who like their coffee sugary.

Coffee has this perception as being an energiser, however, this isn’t the case for everybody. Natalie recommends people drink water with their coffee because of the high concentration of caffeine as it will leave them dehydrated.

Additionally, you can make your own iced coffee by using decaf coffee, however, at the coffee franchise they don’t do so as the demand is lower.

As a non-coffee drinker, I was left somewhat persuaded particularly by the traditional cold brew, which dare I say, is perfect for a summer’s day.

How to make the perfect brewed iced coffee:

Ingredients

1 large sterilised jar, container or French Press

250g ground coffee (Starbucks Kenya/ Colombia/ combination)

1 litre fresh, filtered, room temperature water

Method:

Add ground coffee into the brewing vessel. Slowly pour water over the coffee grounds, ensuring all coffee is saturated. Seal with a lid and allow to steep at room temperature for 12-20 hours (longer steep = stronger brew). After 12-24 hours of steep time, using a cloth, strain the brew into a clean and sterilised storage container, such as a bottle or jug with a lid, to separate coffee grounds from Cold Brew concentrate. If using a French Press, simply push down on the strainer and pour out into a storage Discard coffee grounds in the garden as a natural fertiliser and insect repellent; and store cold brew concentrate in the fridge for up to 5 days.

To drink, combine: