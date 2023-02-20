WATCH: A little drive to a top brunch spot in Pretoria

Sandisiwe Mbhele

It was a drive, nearly an hour. Coming from Johannesburg to taste Tashas new offering in Pretoria in Lynnwood Bridge on a Thursday morning, was on the top agenda considering this is their 16th store.

Over the years Tashas has been associated as one of the best places for brunch, a coffee, a lunch or a cake date. It has become a regular spot for many of its patrons and we were intrigued by what their 16th offering with Moroccan inspiration had to offer.

Tashas Lynnwood Bridge menu

Their new restaurant is nestled in the Lynwood Bridge retail centre and by the time I arrived, I was eagerly waiting to taste this location’s menu.

From the exterior to the interior there is a classic café feel, a sense of ease and communal gathering, vibey chatter, and a very present owner Panayiotis ‘Panos’ Saducas who has over 20 years in the restaurant industry and it showed.

He was engaging throughout our time, particularly with other patrons making people feel welcomed.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sustainability meets single malt whisky

The interiors are inspired by “Le Jardin Marjorelle” in Marrakech known for its lush greeny, colourful and vibrant cultural buildings.

The same can be said for the Tashas Lynwood Bridge flavourful menu.

WATCH: Inside Tashas Lynnwood Bridge

As we tried some of the new items and we started off breakfast on a sweet note as we dug into the coconut yoghurt panna cotta pots, with two options, the tangy sweet lemon curd granadilla and caramelised banana and peanut butter maple syrup.

There is a crunchy element to both, the granadilla consists of clustered granola and the peanut butter had as sunflower and pumpkin seed brittle.

Tashas Lynnwood Bridge – Coconut panna cotta pot with granadilla coulis. Picture: Supplied

Both are good to start your day, however, I found myself tucking into granadilla coulis panna cotta more which had toppings of blueberries and pineapple as less sweet.

Tashas panna cotta peanut butter maple pot. Picture: Supplied

Next up was their simple yet delicious burrata panzanella salad with fresh salad greens, heirloom tomatoes, some tanginess from the pickled onion and the oozy of cheese that captured the soul.

The star of the show, is a dish I will forever crave, was their breakfast flatbread that was enveloped with cheese, baked until golden and topped with egg and streaky bacon, it was delicious. It made sense why it’s one of their top dishes.

Tashas Lynnwood Bridge breakfast flatbread. Picture: Supplied

We also tucked into the slow-roasted pulled lamb pasta and the Lynnowood burger, which was stacked up with double cheese and a homemade spice rub for the beef.

At this point, we were happily full and couldn’t help but think to make travel plans to this branch a bit more often especially on weekends when we brunch.