74-year-old Sandton bar gets a R2 mil modern make-over

By Xanet Scheepers

When I received an invitation to attend the launch of the revamped Lords Bar, one of the first bars to open its doors in Sandton, I was not expecting to park in the basement of a high-rise shopping centre only to emerge two floors up at a country-style hotel that has been there for 75 years.

I was in complete disbelief, standing in the gardens of the Protea Hotel Balalaika, circled by several high-rise buildings. I felt like I’ve stepped into a different universe.

Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

The origin of the hotel and Lords Bar

Giving The Citizen a brief history about the hotel and Lords Bar at the event, Natalie Botha, general manager of the Protea Hotels by Marriott Hotel Balalaika explained that the hotel itself is 75-years-old and was originally built, along with Lords Bar in 1949 with about 30 rooms.

Natalie says Lords Bar is part of the original hotel building, explaining that it used to be a watering hole for horses back in the day. It was also the first bar to allow women in.

“At the front of the hotel there is a mural of horses that looks like a montage of the horses that used to stop here before they went to other parts of Joburg.”

Pictures: Protea Hotel by Marriott & Bridge Management

Natalie says when she revamped Lords Bar, she wanted to revive the space, but still keep the identity of the bar.

The big blue door leading into Lords Bar is the exact same door as 10 Downing Street in England, Natalie says enthusiastically.

“The only differences are where 10 Downing Street says ‘Lord of the Treasurer’, our door says ‘Lord of Consumption’ and then of course our address is 20 Maude Street.

The food

The homemade chips guests nibbled on upon arrival with welcome drinks was so good, the chef would be able to start his own side-hustle should he start bagging and selling them.

Pictures: Xanet Scheepers & Sandton Times

The menu is equally as impressive as the interior and the history of Lords Bar, and we had the opportunity to taste most of the dishes on offer.

From deep fried cheese-stuffed pap balls to pulled lamb tacos, chicken strips with cheese sauce and biltong, cheddar and parmesan cheese rissoles, the starters send our tastebuds straight to foodie heaven.

Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

Mains were equally as impressive and my table could not rave and eat enough of the delectable prawns with lemon butter sauce.

The versatile menu caters for everyone’s taste; even sporting yummy jaffels, tapas, gourmet sarmies, toasted sarmies and platters ranging from chicken to seafood.

Picture: Xanet Scheepers

Whether you want to catch up with friends and wait out the traffic, or spend a romantic evening with your partner, Lords Bar is the perfect venue.

