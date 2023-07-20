DStv Delicious Festival calls on Grammy winners to make up for last year’s blunders

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

After a terrible outing last year where overcrowding and dysfunctionality marred the event, DStv Delicious Festival has announced a slew of Grammy award-winning artists as this year’s headline acts.

Neo-soul singer Maxwell, Tems and South Africa’s Zakes Bantiwni − all Grammy winners − will headline this year’s DStv Delicious Festival that will take place in September during the Heritage Day weekend.

“We look forward to enjoying this remarkable Grammy line-up as part of our commitment to delivering memorable experiences for our valued customers,” said Multichoice South Africa CEO Marc Jury in a statement.

NOW READ: Burna Boy bringing his show-stopping ways back to SA

DStv Delicious Festival to up their game this year

The previous instalment of the festival, which was headlined by Burna Boy, was spoiled by poor logistics that saw patrons in long queues for food and beverages. But the delays were felt from outside too as some people struggled to get into the venue or find parking.

The overcapacity presented great opportunity for pickpocketers and other petty criminals that ruined the experience for attendees of the music and food festival.

According to the statement released by the festival, at this year’s Delicious Festival “patrons will find it easier to buy food and drinks with more vendors on site, parking and ride-hailing facilities will make arriving and departing more convenient”.

“All vendors will now accept bank cards – making for a gloriously enjoyable feast of globe-trotting culinary flavours, sounds and sensations.”

ALSO READ: Kendrick Lamar returns to Mzansi to headline Hey Neighbour fest in December

DStv Delicious Festival artists line-up

Iconic hip hop group Arrested Development, also Grammy winners, will grace the Delicious stage in September.

One of the surprising acts on the lineup is South African gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration. DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, who are collectively known as the Scorpion Kings, will perform on the Drip Dance stage on the Saturday. This is the same platform that DJ Zinhle will be on the next day.

Former Kaya FM boss Greg Maloka, who goes by the name Greg The Musical Maestro when behind the decks, will take to the stage with Oskido among the long list of performers throughout the weekend.

General admission tickets are R950, while DStv Rewards members get 25% discount on their tickets. Delicious Terrace Lounge tickets cost R3 600 and Zuri Luxury Suite tickets start at R7 300 per person.

NOW READ: Teboho Mahlatsi: ‘Pioneer of black filmmakers’ honoured at intimate memorial service