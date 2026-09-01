‘Two places I call home’: Lorna Maseko to host eKhaya Dinner Residency in Atlanta

The dinner is set for 10 September this year.

South African chef and television personality Lorna Maseko is taking her eKhaya Dinner Residency to Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

The dinner is scheduled for 10 September and will feature a seven-course menu centred around chakalaka, a South African vegetable relish made with ingredients including peppers and tomatoes.

Maseko said the Atlanta event will explore the culinary connection between South Africa and the American South.

“Two places I call home, brought together at one table,” she said.

Seven-course menu

The menu includes biltong and ricotta with melon compote, cornbread served with chakalaka butter, hot honey butter, and garlic and herb butter.

Other dishes include a bobotie dumpling with consommé and herb oil, Cape Malay fish, lamb chops and magwinya.

Maseko said chakalaka will serve as the connecting element across the menu.

“Throughout the evening, those familiar flavours are reimagined and woven through a seven-course experience, meeting the ingredients and traditions of the American South along the way,” she said.

Lorna Maseko on entrepreneurship

In a video she posted on TikTok, Maseko also spoke about the challenges of entrepreneurship and the need to manage emotions while dealing with the highs and lows of running a business.

“I realised that, like, being an entrepreneur is about regulating your emotions on a minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, second-to-second basis,” she said.

“Honestly, being an entrepreneur is not for everybody. It’s a lot, and if you cannot regulate your emotions constantly throughout the day, you’re not gonna cope,” she said.

@lornamaseko Entrepreneurship will test your emotions daily. One minute you’re discouraged, the next something shifts and the needle moves. Learning to regulate your emotions is half the job. What do you guys think? Anyway… tickets for my eKhaya Dining Experience are live 🍽️✨ ♬ original sound – Lorna Maseko | Pinch of Salt

The Atlanta dinner is part of Maseko’s eKhaya Dinner Residency, which focuses on South African food and culinary heritage through reinterpretations of familiar dishes.