Veteran actor Dr John Kani honoured with tribute exhibition at Apartheid Museum

The exhibition celebrates Kani's six-decade contribution to the arts.

Veteran South African actor and playwright Dr John Kani is being honoured with a tribute exhibition at the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg.

The exhibition, titled John Kani: A Living Legend, opened on 30 August and will run until 30 November 2026.

It celebrates Kani’s six-decade contribution to South Africa’s arts and revisits key moments from his stage and screen career.

Kani is known for his work in productions including Sizwe Banzi Is Dead, Murder Mystery & Murder Mystery 2, The Lion King, Black Panther, Sarafina!, The Ghost and the Darkness and How to Steal Two Million, just to mention a few.

Exhibition celebrates six decades

The Apartheid Museum said the exhibition traces Kani’s journey from Port Elizabeth rehearsal rooms to international film productions.

It features photographs, text, artefacts and film exploring Kani’s career and his work as a playwright, actor and mentor.

Kani has also played a role in the Apartheid Museum for more than 25 years as chairman of its Board of Trustees.

The museum said his work as a playwright has focused on questions around democracy, reconciliation and inequality in South Africa.

The exhibition also explores the ideas that have shaped Kani’s work on and off stage and his contribution to the arts community.

Dr John Kani reflects on recognition

Speaking to SABC News at the event, Kani reflected on the recognition he has received throughout his career and the responsibility that comes with it.

“Every award, every recognition, every acknowledgement, the life you’ve lived and the work you’ve gone through is so a gratifying experience, but then it puts more responsibility because you’ve got to go there tomorrow, you’re not here, to start, continue working, continue serving the community,” he said.

Kani also spoke about the importance of continuing to work rather than relying on recognition.

“Thank you for respecting your craft and being proud of the decisions you make, because you’re going to be lonely out there, so the stopping does not get me another job; it just makes me well known. What makes me grow is another job,” he said.