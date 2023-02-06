Recipe of the day: 4-ingredient milk tart squares

Citizen Reporter

There’s more to tennis biscuits than peppermint crisp tart. This easy 4-ingredient milk tart square recipe is made using tennis biscuits, vanilla marshmallows, cream and cinnamon.

While the recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare, you do need to leave it in the fridge overnight to set.

How to make milk tart squares

Ingredients:

2½ cups cream⁠

3 packs (150g each) Beacon mmmMallows Vanilla Custard Mallows ⁠

1 pack (200g) coconut biscuits⁠

2 tsp ground cinnamon⁠

*Microwave cooking times may vary due to wattage; use the timings below as a guide.⁠

ALSO SEE: Saturday treat: Marie biscuit chocolate squares

Method:

Neatly line a square baking dish (20cm) with tinfoil, ensuring the foil is pressed into the corners and hangs over the sides. ⁠ To a large heatproof bowl, add ½ cup of cream, ½ cup water and the Beacon mmmMallows Vanilla Custard Mallows. Microwave on high in 30 second intervals, stirring regularly, until the Beacon mmmMallows Vanilla Custard Mallows have melted and the consistency is smooth.⁠ Place plastic wrap directly onto the custard in the bowl to prevent a skin from forming and allow to cool in the fridge to thicken slightly, about 30 minutes.⁠

⁠Using an electric hand mixer, whip the remaining 2 cups of cream and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon for 2-3 minutes to form stiff peaks. *Chef’s Tip: Whisk by hand if preferred!⁠ Gently fold the whipped cinnamon cream into the cooled marshmallow mixture. ⁠ Line the bottom of the lined dish with an even layer of coconut biscuits.⁠ Pour the marshmallow mixture over the biscuit base and smooth out the top with the back of a spoon.⁠ Place another layer of biscuits on top, ensuring they align with the bottom layer of biscuits. Refrigerate for 4-5 hours or overnight until set.⁠ Using a small sieve, dust 1 tsp cinnamon over the tart.⁠ Cut the tart, along the biscuit lines, into squares. Serve with a cup of milky rooibos tea and enjoy.

*This recipe was found on www.foodiesofsa.com. ⁠