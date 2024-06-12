Mzansi Food & Drink Show: Expect braai competitions, wine tastings, chilli festival, and more

Here's what to expect at the highly anticipated food show.

The much-anticipated Mzansi Food & Drink Show is set to debut at the Kyalami International Convention Centre this weekend.

The event promises a feast over the long weekend of 15 to 17 June, which also includes Father’s Day and Youth Day on 16 June.

The three-day event merges two previously independent festivals: the Fire & Feast Meat Festival and the Coffee & Chocolate Expo, with three new additions: the Fine Food & Wine Show, the Bar & Good Spirits Showcase, and the Mzansi Food Market.

Speaking about the decision to launch the Mzansi Food & Drink Show, Carol Weaving, the managing director of RX Africa—the company behind the show—said: “We have implemented all the learnings we’ve acquired over the past 10 years to ensure we deliver an excellent return on investment for buyers and exhibitors alike.

“Post-Covid, there was a gap in the market that not only appeals to consumers who love food and drink festivals but also to the trade, as tea, coffee, and other F&B products are seeing significant growth on the African continent, especially from a hospitality perspective as well as exports from Africa.”

Diverse offerings for food enthusiasts, casual diners, and families

Weaving said attendees will have access to five shows under one roof with a single ticket.

The five shows include The Ring of Fire Chilli Festival, the Mzansi Fire & Feast Meat Festival, the Fine Food & Wine Show, the Bar & Good Spirits Showcase, and the Coffee & Chocolate Expo.

“We believe that we are offering value for money, lots of entertainment, and so many things to do and see. It is a food show for the whole family and all ages,” Weaving added.

She said people can expect diverse offerings for food enthusiasts, casual diners, and families alike.

“Visitors can expect a festival of all things food and drink; including cooking demos, braai competitions, wine tastings, whisky tastings, coffee tastings, and a Barista competition as well as a chilli-eating festival, well-known chefs, and food personalities sharing their knowledge, and hundreds of food products on show to taste and buy. It’s a guaranteed fun day out for the whole family with a trade focus on the hospitality industry.”

A spotlight on West African cuisine

One of the headline chefs at the Mzansi Food & Drink Show, Chef Pieter Malan, said West African cuisine will take centre stage at The Mzansi Food & Drink Show.

“I am currently fascinated with West African Food – its history and its influence and have a passion to enhance it, share it, and put it on a global stage,” he said.

Chef Malan made an impressive debut in the Culinary Olympics held in Germany earlier this year, securing a bronze medal.

Currently, he serves as the executive group chef for the esteemed Fiesta Royale Hotel Group in Ghana.

Chef Pieter Malan, Picture: Supplied.

How to make a standout recipe

Meanwhile, Chef and author Aiden Pienaar will be showing attendees how to make a standout recipe from his best-selling cookbook Mexico in Mzansi.

“I will be demonstrating the recipe that best represents the fusion between Mexico and Mzansi, the boerie and sosatie taco with crispy pap squares, fresh corn tacos, and garlic mayo,” he said.

Chef and author Aiden Pienaar. Picture: Supplied

The festivities kick off on Saturday, 15 June, with doors opening at 09h00 and closing at 18h00. On Sunday, 16 June, celebrate Father’s Day by indulging in gourmet delights from 09h00 to 18h00.

The event concludes on Monday, 17 June, in honor of Youth Day, running from 09h00 to 17h00 and tickets are available at Howler.co.za

