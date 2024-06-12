Recipe of the day: Pork roll filled with spinach, dried fruit and feta cheese
Create a gourmet meal that's sure to satisfy your palate!
Pork Roll filled with spinach, dried fruit and feta cheese. Picture: iStock
This mouth-watering pork roll recipe perfectly combines savoury and sweet flavours, with a tender pork belly, wilted spinach, and the rich taste of dried figs and South African-style feta cheese.
The dish is elevated with a touch of fresh thyme and a tasty gravy made from reduced chicken stock and dry white wine.
Pork roll filled with spinach, dried fruit and feta cheese
Ingredients
- 1 belly of pork, well-dressed and scored vertically
- 400g wilted spinach, well-drained
- 1 cup dried figs (alternative: apricots or peaches), soaked in warm water and roughly chopped
- 150g South African-style feta cheese
- 30ml Willow Creek extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 2 cups dry white wine
- 2 whole garlic heads
- 20g fresh thyme
Method
- Ask your butcher for a pork belly that is not too fatty and relatively even in thickness.
- Have them do the scoring straight down its height, about 1 cm apart.
- Before preparing, remove the belly from the fridge to reach room temperature.
- Place the pork belly skin-side down on a work surface and season well with salt, black pepper, and olive oil.
- Arrange the wilted spinach evenly over the entire belly.
- Place the dried fruit in a horizontal line midway down from the centre.
- Break the feta into large chunks and place over the fruit.
- Tuck the edge of the belly over the line of filling and roll the belly onto and over itself.
- Secure with lengths of food-grade string and tie firmly into a tight roll.
- Drizzle the roll with olive oil and season liberally with salt and pepper. Place in the fridge to set and firm up.
- Meanwhile, cut the garlic heads in half horizontally so you have four florets.
- Place the garlic together in a greased roasting tray, creating a bed for the pork roll to roast on.
- Add the whole sprigs of thyme over the garlic and place the pork roll on top.
- Add the wine and chicken stock, and cover the roll with tin foil. Roast at 160°C for 2-3 hours. Allow to cool.
- Roast uncovered at 200°C to bake and crisp up the skin. Allow to rest for 15 minutes before carving.
*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.
Notes
Chef’s tip: Strain the liquid from the roasting tray and reduce for a delicious, rich gravy.