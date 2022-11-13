Sweet treat: Peanut butter chocolate tofu cheesecake bars

Citizen Reporter

This past week, cheesecake was all the rage with piqued interest in a variety of recipes to achieve the much-talked-about dessert. Today, we look at a cheesecake recipe that is perfect for vegans and only requires six ingredients.

This six-ingredient peanut butter chocolate tofu cheesecake bars recipe is vegan, gluten-free, no-bake, and macro-friendly and was conceptualised by Michelle Chen – a dentist, Australian food blogger and recipe developer with a passion for health and fitness.

According to Chen, “the silken tofu adds volume, fibre, protein and creaminess to the cheesecake filling… and in case you were wondering: you can’t taste at all!”

The recipe makes four bars and she shared the nutritional info for the dish on her Instagram.

Peanut butter chocolate tofu cheesecake bars recipe

Ingredients:

Base:

2 tablespoons coconut flour

1 scoop vegan caramel protein powder

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon peanut butter

Peanut butter chocolate tofu cheesecake bars | Picture: Screengrab

Filling:

300g silken tofu, drained

1 scoop vegan caramel protein powder

80g dark chocolate, melted

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 tablespoons peanut butter

Method:

1. Line a small container with non-stick paper

2. Make the base: In a small bowl, combine the ingredients for the base and use clean hands to mix everything together until a dough forms

3. Spread the base in the prepared container. Set aside in the freezer whilst you make the base

4. Make the filling: in a small blender or food processor, add in the tofu and blend until creamy, then add the melted chocolate, protein powder and syrup. Blend until smooth.

5. Pour the filling layer over the base. Drizzle with peanut butter.

6. Freeze for at least 3 hours until the cheesecake is set

7. Slice and enjoy