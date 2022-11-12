Recipe of the day: Yoghurt and fruit parfait recipe for a quick breakfast

Citizen Reporter

Packed with nutrients such as protein, fibre, natural sugars and healthy fats, yoghurt and fruit parfaits are a healthy, fast and convenient breakfast option when you have a busy day ahead of you.

They provide great fuel for your body and brain and will help you move throughout the day.

If your goal is weight loss, it is better to choose a low-fat yoghurt or fat-free yoghurt that’s lower in calories and sugar.

If you’re not counting calories and treating yourself on a Saturday morning, opt for a creamy full-fat or double-cream yoghurt to give your parfait recipe that extra oomph.

Here’s how to make this yoghurt and fruit parfait recipe:

If your mornings are usually manic and you always just end up having a cup of coffee for breakfast, this breakfast treat is ideal for you as you can make them the evening before.

Tips to make your breakfast parfaits:

You can use any type of granola or muesli for your breakfast parfaits. The one you choose will depend on whether your goal is weight loss or indulgence, so remember to check the sugar content before making a choice.

Blueberries, strawberries and raspeberries are usually the go-to fruits for parfaits, but you can also add banana, sliced grapes, pineapple, peaches or any other fruits you enjoy.

Once again, depending on your goal, choose any yoghurt of your liking for your breakfast parfaits.

You can buy plastic cups with lids from most plastic shops or even stores like Makro for your breakfast treats, or simply use a normal plastic cup and cover it with clingwrap.

Ingredients:

Yoghurt of your choice

1 ½ cup strawberries

1 ½ cup raspberries

1 ½ cup blueberries

4 – 5 cups granola or muesli

Method:

Layer ¼ to 1/3 cup of berries in the bottom of your cups. Next spoon about ¼ to 1/3 cup of yoghurt on top of the berries Continue layering until the cup is as full as you would like (with yogurt being the top layer). Fill a snack-sized Ziploc bag with granola or muesli and seal (one for each cup). Cover each cup tightly with plastic wrap and seal with a rubber band. Place (or tie on) a granola bag on each cup along with a plastic spoon. Place in refrigerator for up to five days.

*This recipe was found on www.favfamilyrecipes.com