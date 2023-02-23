Recipe of the day: Masala steak Gatsby sandwich

Citizen Reporter

An authentic Cape Town dish, this Masala steak Gatsby sandwich will most likely be able to feed two to three people.

Gatsby is Cape Town’s sandwich consisting of a soft baguette, stuffed with deliciously spiced steak strips, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and freshly fried chips.

The dish is named after F.Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, The Great Gatsby. There are many different ingredients you can use to stuff your sandwich from bacon, sausages, calamari and more.

Masala steak Gatsby sandwich

Ingredients

500g steak, thinly sliced against the grain

2 Tsps Ginger and Garlic Paste

1 Tsp Ground Cumin

1 Tsp Ground Coriander

2 Tsps Curry Powder

1 Tsp Chilli Powder

Salt to Taste

A Glug of Oil

2 Medium Onions thinly sliced

2 Tomatoes Peeled & Grated

1 Large Soft Baguette

Freshly Fried Chips

Handful of Shredded Lettuce

Sliced Tomato

Peri-Peri Sauce

Grated Mango Pickle (Optional)

Method

Combine all the spices and rub into the meat. Heat a glug of oil in a saucepan. Add the onion and braise until soft and translucent. Add the meat and cook with the lid on over medium heat for about 30 minutes or until the meat is tender. Add the tomato and cook for another 10 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated. Cut the baguette lengthwise. Spread some mango pickle if using or sauce of your choice on both sides of the baguette. Add a layer of lettuce and tomato then pack half of the chips on top of that. Add steak to the bottom half of the baguette making sure that it fills the baguette completely. Add more chips across the baguette and top with some hot sauce. Close the sandwich if you are able to and enjoy!

*This recipe was found on tastyrecipessapeople.com