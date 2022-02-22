Recipe of the day: Creamy vegetable korma

Citizen Reporter

You can never go wrong with a delicious pot of creamy vegetable korma curry prepared any day of the week.

Give meat a rest and try this yummy vegetable korma curry for yourself and your loved ones tonight which you can serve with store bought or home-made flatbread or over a bed of your favourite rice.

Creamy vegetable korma

Creamy vegetable korma. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the sauce

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and halved

3 cloves garlic, peeled

1 piece ginger root, roughly chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, stemmed and seeded

1/4 cup raw cashews

For the Korma

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

2 small tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup canned, unsweetened full-fat coconut milk

3/4 cup plain yogurt

1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 medium waxy potato, peeled and diced

1 cup frozen peas and carrot mix

1 cup chopped fresh green beans

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Old fashioned onion rings

Instructions

Place the onion, garlic, ginger, jalapeno, and cashews in the bowl of a blender along with 1/2 cup of water. Process until pureed. Heat the vegetable oil in a large saute pan set over medium heat. While the oil heats, measure out all of the spices (the curry powder through cardamom) and place in a small bowl. Pour the pureed sauce mixture into the hot pan, using caution to avoid splatters. Stir in the pre-measured spices and allow to cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until fragrant. Add the tomato, coconut milk, yogurt, brown sugar, potato, peas-and-carrots, and green beans. Stir well, cover the pan, and allow to simmer on medium heat for 10 minutes. Uncover and cook a further 5 to 10 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Serve with cooked basmati rice and naan bread.

This recipe was found on thewanderlustkitchen.com