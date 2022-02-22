Recipes

Recipe of the day: Creamy vegetable korma

Serve your creamy vegetable korma with store bought or home-made flat bread, or over a bed of your favourite rice.

You can never go wrong with a delicious pot of creamy vegetable korma curry prepared any day of the week.

Give meat a rest and try this yummy vegetable korma curry for yourself and your loved ones tonight which you can serve with store bought or home-made flatbread or over a bed of your favourite rice.

Creamy vegetable korma

Ingredients

For the sauce

  • 1 medium yellow onion, peeled and halved
  • 3 cloves garlic, peeled
  • 1 piece ginger root, roughly chopped
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, stemmed and seeded
  • 1/4 cup raw cashews

For the Korma

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 2 small tomatoes, diced
  • 1/2 cup canned, unsweetened full-fat coconut milk
  • 3/4 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 1 medium waxy potato, peeled and diced
  • 1 cup frozen peas and carrot mix
  • 1 cup chopped fresh green beans

Instructions

  1. Place the onion, garlic, ginger, jalapeno, and cashews in the bowl of a blender along with 1/2 cup of water. Process until pureed.
  2. Heat the vegetable oil in a large saute pan set over medium heat. While the oil heats, measure out all of the spices (the curry powder through cardamom) and place in a small bowl.
  3. Pour the pureed sauce mixture into the hot pan, using caution to avoid splatters. Stir in the pre-measured spices and allow to cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until fragrant.
  4. Add the tomato, coconut milk, yogurt, brown sugar, potato, peas-and-carrots, and green beans. Stir well, cover the pan, and allow to simmer on medium heat for 10 minutes.
  5. Uncover and cook a further 5 to 10 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Serve with cooked basmati rice and naan bread.

This recipe was found on thewanderlustkitchen.com

