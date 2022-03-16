Recipe of the day: Warm, spicy and saucy chicken tikka masala curry

Citizen Reporter

We have included a prawn tikka masala recipe for all the seafood lovers who would like to give chicken a break and still enjoy a comforting and mouthwatering curry dish.

This dish is the prefect meal to recreate for yourself and your loved ones to beat the rainy and chilly weather.

Chicken tikka masala curry

Chicken tikka masala curry. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

450g boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1″ cubes

1 onion, chopped

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon freshly minced ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 can crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup plus

2 tablespoon heavy cream

Kosher salt

Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish

Rice or naan, for serving

Instructions

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add chicken and cook, flipping once, until golden and no longer pink, 8 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Add onion to skillet and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, and spices and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add tomatoes and simmer until thickened, about 15 minutes. Add heavy cream and chicken and simmer until warmed through, 5 minutes more. Season with salt. Garnish with cilantro and serve alongside rice or naan, if using.

This recipe was found on delish.com

Prawn tikka masala

Mouthwatering prawn tikka masala. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 large onion, roughly chopped

1 thumb-sized piece ginger, peeled and grated

2 large garlic cloves

1 tablespoon rapeseed oil

2-3 tablespoons tikka curry paste

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato purée

½ tablespoon light brown soft sugar

3 cardamom pods, bashed

200g brown basmati rice

3 tablespoons ground almonds

300g raw king prawns

1 tablespoon double cream

½ bunch of coriander, roughly chopped

naan breads, warmed, to serve (optional)

Instructions

Put the onion, ginger and garlic in a food processor and blitz to a smooth paste. Heat the oil in a large flameproof casserole dish or pan over a medium heat. Add the onion paste and fry for 8 minutes or until lightly golden. Stir in the curry paste and fry for 1 minute more. Add the tomatoes, tomato purée, sugar and cardamom pods. Bring to a simmer and cook, covered, for another 10 minutes. Cook the rice following pack instructions. Scoop the cardamom out of the curry sauce and discard, then blitz with a hand blender, or in a clean food processor. Return to the pan, add the almonds and prawns, and cook for 5 minutes. Season to taste and stir through the cream and coriander. Serve with the rice and naan breads, if you like.

This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com