Recipe of the day: Homemade sausage rolls

These homemade sausage rolls are super delicious and light, and make the perfect snack or finger food for a dinner party.
Serve these fresh and fluffy homemade sausage rolls with some tomato sauce or any other condiments which you might prefer.
Homemade sausage rolls
Ingredients
For the filling
- 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 brown onion, small, finely chopped
- 1 celery stalk, finely chopped
- 150g bacon, finely minced (streaky and fatty, not the lean stuff!)
- 2 teaspoon fennel seeds, toasted (optional)
- 500g pork mince (ground pork, not lean)
- 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Black pepper
For baking and serving
- 2 1/2 sheets puff pastry, thawed then each cut into half
- 1 egg, lightly whisked
- Ketchup
ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Creamy pumpkin carbonara with pancetta and sage
Instructions
- Heat oil in a non stick fry pan over medium high heat. Sauté garlic, onion & celery for 2 minutes, then add bacon.
- Cook for a further 2 minutes (don’t make bacon golden) then transfer to bowl and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
- Add remaining Filling ingredients into the bowl. Use your hands to mix well.
- Lay out a rectangle of pastry, long edge closest to you. Brush egg along one long edge.
- Get 1/5 the of the filling and shape into a long log shape down the middle of the pastry. Ensure the meat is tight and compact, without gaps.
- Brush edge of pastry with egg. Then roll up, finishing with the seam side down. Roll up, sealing on the edge with egg wash on it .
- If you have time/patience, refrigerate for 1 hour (makes it easier/neater to cut)
- Preheat oven to 350F/180C.
- Cut each log into four equal lengths, or just two if you want full size sausage rolls. Brush with egg.
- Place on 2 baking trays lined with baking paper (or sprayed with oil). Bake for 30 – 35 minutes in total, swapping tray shelves at 20 minutes, or until the pastry is deep golden brown. (Note: The filling will still look pink because of the bacon, but it’s easy to tell from texture that it’s cooked)
- Cool slightly on trays. Serve hot or warm with tomato sauce or ketchup!
This recipe was found on recipetineats.com