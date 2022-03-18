Recipe of the day: Homemade sausage rolls

Citizen Reporter

These homemade sausage rolls are super delicious and light, and make the perfect snack or finger food for a dinner party.

Serve these fresh and fluffy homemade sausage rolls with some tomato sauce or any other condiments which you might prefer.

Homemade sausage rolls

Homemade sausage rolls. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the filling

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 brown onion, small, finely chopped

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

150g bacon, finely minced (streaky and fatty, not the lean stuff!)

2 teaspoon fennel seeds, toasted (optional)

500g pork mince (ground pork, not lean)

3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon salt

Black pepper

For baking and serving

2 1/2 sheets puff pastry, thawed then each cut into half

1 egg, lightly whisked

Ketchup

Instructions

Heat oil in a non stick fry pan over medium high heat. Sauté garlic, onion & celery for 2 minutes, then add bacon. Cook for a further 2 minutes (don’t make bacon golden) then transfer to bowl and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Add remaining Filling ingredients into the bowl. Use your hands to mix well. Lay out a rectangle of pastry, long edge closest to you. Brush egg along one long edge. Get 1/5 the of the filling and shape into a long log shape down the middle of the pastry. Ensure the meat is tight and compact, without gaps. Brush edge of pastry with egg. Then roll up, finishing with the seam side down. Roll up, sealing on the edge with egg wash on it . If you have time/patience, refrigerate for 1 hour (makes it easier/neater to cut) Preheat oven to 350F/180C. Cut each log into four equal lengths, or just two if you want full size sausage rolls. Brush with egg. Place on 2 baking trays lined with baking paper (or sprayed with oil). Bake for 30 – 35 minutes in total, swapping tray shelves at 20 minutes, or until the pastry is deep golden brown. (Note: The filling will still look pink because of the bacon, but it’s easy to tell from texture that it’s cooked) Cool slightly on trays. Serve hot or warm with tomato sauce or ketchup!

This recipe was found on recipetineats.com