Five warm and wholesome recipes to try to beat the rainy weather

The best way to beat the cold and rainy weather is to snuggle up in warm clothes and blankets, and enjoy your favourite warm beverages and homemade hearty meals from the comfort of your own home.

These five recipes are super easy to recreate and can be prepared all in under 30 minutes.

Try each of these yummy, warm and filling recipes this week which are sure to be loved by yourself and your loved ones.

Easy vegetable soup

Delicious and easy to make vegetable soup. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

3/4 cup onion diced

450g lean ground beef

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1 1/2 cup tomato juice

1 1/2 cup chicken stock

2 cans Libby’s Mixed Vegetables, drained

1 can petite diced tomatoes, undrained

Instructions

Heat the butter and oil in a large cast iron skillet. Add in diced onion and cook until softened. Crumble up ground beef and brown with the onion. Once ground beef is browned, add in all other ingredients. Bring to a boil and then simmer until flavors combine and everything is heated through. Taste and season as needed. Serve and enjoy!

This recipe was found on yummyhealthyeasy.com

Golden sausage casserole

Golden sausage casserole. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

10 beef sausages

1 carrot

1 onion sliced

1 tablespoons brown malt vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar *to taste

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons self-raising flour

1 1/2 cups lukewarm water

Instructions

Use a medium-sized casserole dish. Scatter onion and carrot evenly over base then add sausages. In a medium jug, mix sugar, malt vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and self-raising flour. Add the water and whisk until smooth. Pour over the sausages. Bake at 180C until sausages are browned on top and sauce has thickened, approximately for one hour. Serve with mashed potatoes and green vegetables.

This recipe was found on besrecipes.com.au

Chicken enchilada soup

Chicken enchilada soup. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts

700g canned tomatoes

1 red chili pepper

300ml enchilada sauce

1 can of white beans

1 can of corn

1 onion, chopped finely

1 cup of water

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

½ tablespoon garlic powder

Instructions

Blend canned tomatoes until a smooth sauce forms. Mix it with enchilada sauce and pour into a slow cooker. Add all the rest of the ingredients and cover with a lid. Cook on HIGH for about 4 hours or on low for about 8 hours. Remove whole chicken breasts and shred them with a fork. Return chicken to the slow cooker and add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with optional toppings: sour cream, cheese, tortilla chips or chopped greens such as cilantro.

This recipe was found on diyncrafts.com

Chilly weather chili

Chilly weather chili. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

450g lean ground beef

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 can chili beans with chili gravy

1 can refried beans

1 can tomato sauce

1 jar taco sauce

1 jar salsa (hot, medium, or mild)

½ cup water

Instructions

In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, cook beef and onion just until beef is brown. Drain off fat. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat; cover. Simmer 30 minutes; stir occasionally. Makes 4 servings.

This recipe was found on midwestliving.com

Creamy beef pasta

Creamy beef pasta. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

21kg lean ground beef

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/4 cup flour

1 can tomato sauce

1 cup beef broth

450g pasta

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

optional – garnish with parsley (fresh or dried)

Instructions

In a large, deep skillet heat the olive oil over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add in the diced onions and sauté for 5-6 minutes, until they begin to soften. Add in the ground beef to the skillet and break the meat apart. Cook until no pink remains. Drain excess grease and return the to heat. With the heat still on medium, add in the garlic, basil, oregano, salt, red pepper, and flour. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly to coat. Add in the tomato sauce and broth and stir to combine. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes. While sauce is simmering, boil Rotini according to pasta directions. Drain. Add the cream and pasta to the sauce, stirring to combine. Add in the cheese and stir until melted. Garnish with parsley if desired and serve immediately.

This recipe was found on cookiesandcups.com