Recipe of the day: Rachael Ray’s fish tacos

Featured on The Rachael Ray Show, this delicious and easy fish taco recipe serves two, and can be prepared in just under 15 minutes.
We have included a veggie taco recipe for all the vegan foodies who would love to recreate and enjoy some delicious Friday night tacos.
Rachael Ray’s fish tacos
Ingredients
For the marinade
- 1 cup olive oil
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- Blackened Magic Redfish seasoning, to taste
- Cumin, to taste
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- Lemon zest
- Four 4 28g pieces of cod fish
For the sauce
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- Pinch of paprika
- Pinch of cumin
To serve
- Olive oil, for grilling
- 4 corn tortillas
- Sliced cabbage
- Pico de gallo
Instructions
- For the marinade, in a medium bowl, stir together all the ingredients except the cod. Add the cod, turn to coat and marinate in the refrigerator for about 2 hours.
- For the sauce, in a small bowl, stir together all the ingredients.
- Prepare a grill.
- Oil the grates and grill the cod until just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side.
- Meanwhile, brush the tortillas with oil and warm on the grill on both sides.
- Place the grilled cod on the warm tortillas and top with cabbage, pico de gallo and the sauce.
This recipe was found on rachaelrayshow.com
Veggie tacos
Ingredients
- 175g pack baby corn
- 1 large red onion, sliced
- 1 red pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped
- ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 large ripe kiwi, halved lengthways
- 1large tomato, halved
- 100g whole meal flour, plus extra for rolling
- 1 large garlic clove
- 15g fresh coriander, chopped
- 1 teaspoon vegan bouillon powder
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 85g red cabbage, finely shredded
Instructions
- Heat oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Pile the corn, red onion and pepper into a large shallow roasting tin and toss with the cumin seeds and oil. Add the kiwi and tomato on one side of the tin and roast for 20 mins.
- Meanwhile, mix 60ml water into the flour with the blade of a knife to make a dough. Knead briefly until smooth, then cut equally into four and roll out each piece on a lightly floured surface into a 16cm round tortilla. Cover with a tea towel to stop them drying out.
- Remove the cooked tomato and kiwi from the tin and return the veg to the oven for 10 mins. Remove the skin from the kiwi and scoop the flesh into a bowl with the tomato, garlic, half the coriander, bouillon and paprika. Use a hand blender to blitz to a smooth salsa.
- Heat a large non-stick frying pan, without oil, and cook the tortillas one at a time for a minute on one side and about 10 seconds on the other, until you see them puff up a little. Spread a tortilla with some salsa, top with cabbage and roasted veg, then scatter with the remaining coriander. Add a spoonful more salsa and eat with your hands.
This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com