Recipe of the day: Spiced coffee to beat SA’s cold conditions

Reinvent your morning brew this winter with a dash of aromatic bitters, a pinch of cinnamon and a swirl of cream.

As South Africa settles into the heart of winter, there’s nothing quite like a hot cup of coffee to take the edge off a chilly morning. But this season, a simple twist is giving the humble cup a grown-up glow-up: a dash of aromatic bitters.

According to Angostura Bitters, familiar winter warmer rituals – from the morning coffee to the fireside toddy and a rich, creamy hot chocolate – are being reimagined this season with the addition of bitters, layering each serve with warmth, depth and complexity.

The result, the brand says, is a drink that’s “cosy yet elevated, timeless yet reimagined” – proof that stepping just slightly outside your comfort zone can add new layers of warmth to your winter routine.

Spiced coffee with aromatic bitters

This one’s for the coffee purists ready to experiment. A single dash of bitters and a pinch of cinnamon turn an everyday cup into a warmly spiced ritual, best enjoyed slowly on a cold Highveld or Cape winter morning.

Ingredients:

Freshly brewed hot coffee

1 dash aromatic bitters

1 pinch of cinnamon

Lightly whipped cream (optional)

Method:

Brew your coffee as usual. Stir in the bitters and cinnamon. Top with lightly whipped cream, if desired.

Recipe of the day: Spiced coffee to beat the SA’s cold conditions This one’s for the coffee purists ready to experiment. A single dash of bitters and a pinch of cinnamon turn an everyday cup into a warmly spiced ritual, best enjoyed slowly on a cold Highveld or Cape winter morning. Author: ANGOSTURA Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Freshly brewed hot coffee

1 dash Angostura Aromatic Bitters

dash Angostura Aromatic Bitters 1 pinch of cinnamon

pinch of cinnamon Lightly whipped cream (optional) Instructions Brew your coffee as usual. Stir in the bitters and cinnamon. Top with lightly whipped cream, if desired.

The result is a morning ritual transformed with spice and herbal depth – familiar, but far from ordinary.

Recipe supplied by Angostura.