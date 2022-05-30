5 delicious and hearty recipes to recreate using mixed vegetables

Lerato Maimela

If you are struggling to come up with dinner ideas this week, then you can recreate a different recipe each day which you and your family will be sure to love.

Worry not, meat lovers, you can still enjoy these mouthwatering mixed vegetable recipes with a side of your favourite protein dish.

Easy mixed vegetable curry

Easy mixed vegetable curry. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the curry

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small to medium onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

12mm piece ginger, crushed

1 medium tomato, chopped

1 small green chili pepper, chopped

3-4 small carrots, peeled and sliced

1 cup frozen peas

1 medium to large russet potato, peeled and cubed

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon red chili powder, or to taste

3/4 teaspoon table salt or sea salt, or to taste

For the garnish

1 tablespoon dried fenugreek leaves, lightly crushed between your hands

1 tablespoon cilantro leaves (optional, for garnish), chopped

Instructions

Heat oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until golden brown (7-8 minutes). Add the garlic and ginger and sauté until the raw smell disappears, about a minute. Add the rest of the ingredients listed under curry and sauté for 5 minutes. Lower the heat to low or a little higher than the lowest setting (depending on your stove) and cover the pan with the lid. Let the vegetables cook for 24-25 minutes or until they are well done. Check once or twice in between and stir to ensure even cooking. Taste and add salt, if needed. If you’re afraid the vegetables will stick to the bottom of the pan, add a splash of water. But the goal is to let the vegetables steam in their own juices. Garnish with crushed fenugreek leaves and cilantro and mix gently to combine. Serve with roti, naan, or any type of bread.

This recipe was found on teaforturmeric.com

Mixed vegetable casserole

Mixed vegetable casserole. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 package frozen mixed vegetables

1 cup onion, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 cups cracker crumbs

1/2 cup butter or 1/2 cup margarine, melted

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Spicy salmon rice bowls

Instructions

Cook the frozen vegetables according to the package directions. Drain well. Combine cooked vegetables, onion, celery, cheese, and mayonnaise in a large bowl, stirring well. Spoon the mixture into a greased baking dish. Combine cracker crumbs and butter. Stir well. Sprinkle crumb mixture evenly over the casserole. Bake at 175 degrees C for 30 to 35 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

This recipe was found on food.com

Chicken and mixed vegetables stir fry

Chicken and mixed vegetables stir fry. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

500g chicken tenders

1/8 teaspoon salt + ground black pepper – a generous pinch

1/2 teaspoon ginger, minced or sliced

1 tablespoon oil

3 cloves garlic cloves, mixed or sliced (garlic powder could be used)

1-2 tablespoons Gochujang Korean chili paste

1 tablespoon honey

5 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon oil

Stir fry mixed veggies any on hand, frozen or fresh; peas, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, etc.

1/2 onion, diced or sliced

Soy sauce, to taste

Rice

Green onion

Toasted sesame Seeds

Red chili flakes

Instructions

Cut chicken tenders (chicken breast could be used) into bite-size pieces. Place in the large bowl and add salt, ground black pepper, and dried parsley. Heat the wok and add oil, cook chicken over medium-high heat. Before the chicken is almost done, add garlic and ginger; stir it and cook with chicken until chicken is completely done about 5-6 minutes. While chicken is cooking, combine together 2 tbsp. Gochujang (Korean Chili Paste), 1 tbsp. Honey, 5 tbsp, water and Soy Sauce to taste. Mix it well and set aside. You do not need much soy sauce since the chili paste was seasoned already. In the other pan, stir-fry vegetables. You can use any vegetable that you have; broccoli, carrots, peas, mushrooms, peppers, etc. You can use Asian frozen veggie combo, or use fresh vegetables. Add a bit of oil to the pan and stir-fry until veggies are cooked but not overcooked. They need to still have a bit of crunch. If they are fresh add a bit of water so they soften faster, and if they are frozen you may defrost them and just stir fry for a minute or two until they are heated through. Cook rice according to the package. Pour sauce over the chicken and stir. Add vegetables and stir to combine everything. Cook for a few minutes or until the sauce gets thicker. Serve it over rice Garnish it with toasted sesame seeds, green onions, and chili flakes.

This recipe was found on sandraseasycooking.com

Mixed vegetable soup

Mixed vegetable soup. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

1 head broccoli or cauliflower, chopped

1 potato or sweet potato, peeled and chopped

1 leek, chopped, optional

1 bay leaf

1 sprig thyme

Kosher salt, to taste

1 cup green beans, corn, chopped tomato, or other vegetables

3 to 4 cups leafy greens, chopped, such as kale, collards, spinach, watercress, or broccoli

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Add onion, carrots, and celery and cook for 5 minutes. Add broccoli or cauliflower, potato, leek (if using), bay leaf, and thyme. Add enough water to cover vegetables, as well as a generous pinch of salt. Bring soup to a boil, then cover and reduce heat. Simmer soup for about 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove about half of the soup to a large measuring cup or another pot and puree using an immersion blender, or place in a blender or food processor and puree. Return pureed soup to pot. Add remaining vegetables of your choice and the leafy greens. Cook until greens are tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.

This recipe was found on thespruceeats.com

Mixed vegetable fried rice

Mixed vegetable fried rice. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 small white onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 package frozen mixed vegetables, cooked according to package instructions

4 cups refrigerated cooked rice

3 eggs, scrambled

2 tablespoon soy sauce (or more to taste)

1 tablespoon oyster sauce (optional)

2 teaspoon sesame oil

Instructions

Prepare frozen vegetables according to directions. While the vegetables cook, scramble the eggs in a frying pan, making sure to break the egg up into small pieces. Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic and ginger and cook for 5 minutes or until onion is cooked and translucent. Add the steamed vegetables, rice, scrambled eggs and soy sauce. (Also add oyster sauce here, if desired.) Continue to saute, stirring occasionally, for an additional 3 minutes. Stir in sesame oil and cook for one minute, then remove from heat. Serve immediately.

This recipe was found on tablespoon.com