16 Apr 2024

01:45 pm

Recipe of the day: Two quick chicken recipe ideas for dinner

Need to get dinner on the table fast? The below recipes will be ready in 30 minutes.

Quick chicken dinner recipe ideas

Get dinner on the table in 30 minutes. Picture: iStock

Cooking dinner can be quite a headache on some weekday evenings, especially when you’ve had a long day and just want to get off your feet and chill. We found two chicken recipe ideas that requires minimal effort and will be on the table in 30 minutes.

30-minute chicken recipe ideas to try

Creamed spinach and chicken bake

Ingredients

  • 2 packets McCain Creamed Spinach
  • 500 g pasta of choice, boiled and set aside
  • 400 g chicken cubed
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • Mixed herbs
  • ½ cup passata
  • 1 cup feta cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Parsley

Method

  1. Heat oil in a large pot on medium to high heat.
  2. Season chicken and fry in batches. Remove from the pan and set aside
  3. Add the onions to the pan and fry until translucent, then add the garlic, mixed herbs and passata. Mix well to combine
  4. Add the frozen creamed spinach to the tomato mix and close the lid of the pot.
  5. Allow to simmer for 5 minutes
  6. Throw in the pasta and feta and toss well.
  7. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
  8. Serve hot with a side salad.
Hawaiian chicken stir fry

Ingredients

  • 700 g McCain Hawaiian Stir Fry
  • 500 g chicken fillets cubed
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil – divided
  • 1 teaspoon maizena
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 onion, thickly sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic crushed
  • 2 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • Chopped Basil
  • Sprinkling of sesame seeds

Method

  1. Mix the chicken with the maizena, sugar, black pepper and dark soy sauce.
  2. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large wok or a non-stick frying pan on high heat.
  3. Make sure the pan is very hot before you start.
  4. Fry the chicken until almost done, remove and set aside.
  5. To the same pan add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
  6. Toss in the garlic and onions and fry for 4 minutes.
  7. Add in the McCain Hawaiian Stir Fry and cook until the water dries up, about 8 – 10 minutes.
  8. Add the light soy sauce and the chicken and cook for 2 minutes.
  9. Taste the salt and adjust accordingly.
  10. Sprinkle with chopped basil, sesame seeds and serve.
  11. Serve with rice or noodles.

