Recipe of the day: Crispy lemon parmesan, garlic and herb tuna patties

Create delicious and crispy lemon parmesan, garlic and herb tuna burgers for dinner, for yourself and your loved ones tonight, or serve these mouthwatering tuna patties on a bed of fresh green salad.
These yummy patties can also be served as appetizers at your lunch or dinner parties, or as a yummy after-school snack for your bambinos.
Crispy lemon parmesan, garlic and herb tuna patties
Ingredients
- 1 14g tuna in water, drained very well
- 1 340g can of tuna in water drained very well
- ¼ cup panko plus an additional 2 tablespoons
- ½ cup parmesan cheese
- ½ cup chopped red onions
- 3 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon dried dill
- ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- ½ teaspoon celery seeds
- 2 teaspoons pepper
- 1 ¼ teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest
- 3 teaspoons lemon juice
- 3 eggs lightly beaten
- ¼-1/2 cups panko
- 6 tablespoons vegetable oil. Add more as needed
Instructions
- Add all of the ingredients into a bowl and mix to combine.
- Use a ¼ measuring cup to scoop the mixture. Shape into Patties.
- Add the ¼ cup of panko to a shallow dish and lightly coast both sides with the panko. Add more panko if needed.
- In a large skillet over medium high heat. Add 3 tablespoons of oil. Add more if needed. Add about 4-5 patties to the skillet. With the spatula fatten cakes about 3mm thick. Cook on both about 3-4 minutes or until golden brown flipping carefully. Drain on paper towel. Repeat with the second batch.
- Allow to cool for a few minutes before serving in buns.
This recipe was found on whiskitrealgud.com