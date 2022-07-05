Recipes

Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
2 minute read
5 Jul 2022
4:37 pm

Recipe of the day: Crispy lemon parmesan, garlic and herb tuna patties

Citizen Reporter

These yummy tuna patties can also be served as appetizers at dinner parties, or as yummy after-school snacks for your kids.

Crispy lemon parmesan, garlic and herb tuna patties. picture: Pinterest

Create delicious and crispy lemon parmesan, garlic and herb tuna burgers for dinner, for yourself and your loved ones tonight, or serve these mouthwatering tuna patties on a bed of fresh green salad.

These yummy patties can also be served as appetizers at your lunch or dinner parties, or as a yummy after-school snack for your bambinos.

Crispy lemon parmesan, garlic and herb tuna patties

tuna patties
Crispy lemon parmesan, garlic and herb tuna patties. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

  • 1 14g tuna in water, drained very well
  • 1 340g can of tuna in water drained very well
  • ¼ cup panko plus an additional 2 tablespoons
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup chopped red onions
  • 3 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons dried parsley
  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder
  • ¼ teaspoon dried dill
  • ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • ½ teaspoon celery seeds
  • 2 teaspoons pepper
  • 1 ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 3 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 3 eggs lightly beaten
  • ¼-1/2 cups panko
  • 6 tablespoons vegetable oil. Add more as needed

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Homemade chicken pad Thai

Instructions

  1. Add all of the ingredients into a bowl and mix to combine.
  2. Use a ¼ measuring cup to scoop the mixture. Shape into Patties.
  3. Add the ¼ cup of panko to a shallow dish and lightly coast both sides with the panko. Add more panko if needed.
  4. In a large skillet over medium high heat. Add 3 tablespoons of oil. Add more if needed. Add about 4-5 patties to the skillet. With the spatula fatten cakes about 3mm thick. Cook on both about 3-4 minutes or until golden brown flipping carefully. Drain on paper towel. Repeat with the second batch.
  5. Allow to cool for a few minutes before serving in buns.

This recipe was found on whiskitrealgud.com

Read more on these topics