Recipe of the day: Beans and mince bake

Turn simple ingredients into a wholesome dinner the whole family will love.

Looking for a delicious and hearty meal to satisfy the whole family?

Today’s featured recipe is a comforting beans and mince bake. Packed with protein and rich flavour, this dish is easy to prepare and perfect for busy weeknights.

Ingredients

300g lean beef mince

410g baked beans

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 medium onion, diced

1 tbsp crushed garlic

1 tsp chilli flakes

2 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp BBQ seasoning

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp mixed herbs

2 tbsp BBQ sauce

1/2 tsp white sugar

2 tsp tomato paste

1 cup of cheddar cheese

20g fresh coriander, roughly chopped

3 tbsp canola oil

1 cup of water

Method

In a large pan, heat oil over medium to high heat. Add in onion and green pepper and fry until onion is translucent(4 – 6minutes) Add in beef mince and cook it for 3-4 minutes. Add in all the spices, seasonings and sugar, then stir. Add in tomato paste, barbecue sauce and water, then stir. Lower the heat and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Add in baked beans and coriander and stir. Top with cheese and then transfer it to a preheated oven. Bake at 190°C for 8-10 minutes until the cheese is melted. Serve warm with toasted bread or over rice/ pap.

-Recipe supplied by Koo.co.za