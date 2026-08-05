Recipe of the day: Mzansi-inspired boerewors scotch egg

Get ready to impress your family and friends with a unique, mouthwatering treat that celebrates the best of both worlds.

Discover a delicious twist on a classic favourite with this Mzansi-inspired boerewors scotch egg recipe. Fusing the bold flavours of South African boerewors sausage with the beloved British snack, this dish is perfect for any occasion.

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

For the scotch egg:

1 egg + 2 for coating

1 tray boerewors

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups breadcrumbs

Oil for frying

For the cornbread:

4 cups self-raising flour

100g grated cheddar cheese

½ cup full cream milk

½ cup apple cider

1 tin sweetcorn

2 large eggs

3 Tbsp salted butter, melted

2 Tbsp white sugar

1 Tbsp finely chopped rosemary or dried rosemary

1 tsp finely chopped thyme

1½ tsp salt

To serve:

Tomato smoortjie

Grilled stuffed brown mushrooms

Fresh avocado

Sesame seeds

Salt and pepper

Method

Start by preparing the scotch egg: Remove the wors from the casing and then portion it out into 6 balls. Boil the eggs for 5 minutes, then remove from the water and plunge into a bowl of ice-cold water to stop the cooking process.

Once the eggs have cooled, peel them and set aside. Flatten the sausage meatballs in the palm of your hand and place the egg in the centre. Gently work the meat around the egg until it is sealed completely, covering as evenly as possible.

Give the completed balls a dusting of flour and leave in the fridge for 30 minutes to chill. Place the oil in a deep saucepan and heat to frying temperature.

Remove the balls from the fridge and give another light dusting of flour. Roll the balls in the egg mixture and then the panko crumbs. Use a slotted spoon to place the balls into the oil, deep-fry two at a time for 3½ minutes. Once golden, remove from the oil and drain on a sheet of kitchen towel.

For the mielie bread: Preheat your oven to 180°C. Grease a mini loaf tin with a good amount of non-stick cooking spray.

Add the flour, sugar and salt together and mix well. Add the rosemary, thyme and cheese. Combine the eggs, milk and apple cider in a jug, then combine the two mixtures and add the corn and stir until just combined.

Pour the bread mixture into your prepared loaf tin. Brush the top with some extra melted butter if you wish. Bake for 40-60 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.

Allow to cool slightly before removing from the loaf tin. Serve as is or toasted.



Serve the scotch egg and mielie bread with the tomato smoortjie, fresh avocado topped with sesame seeds and sea salt, and stuffed mushrooms.

-Recipe supplied by Koo

Recipe of the day: Mzansi-Inspired boerewors scotch egg Discover a delicious twist on a classic favorite with our Mzansi-Inspired Boerewors Scotch Egg recipe. Fusing the bold flavors of South African boerewors sausage with the beloved British snack, this dish is perfect for any occasion. Author: Thami Kwazi Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x For the Scotch Egg:

1 Egg + 2 for coating

1 tray Boerewors

1 cup All-Purpose Flour

2 cups Breadcrumbs

Oil for frying For the Cornbread:

4 cups Self-Raising Flour

100g grated Cheddar Cheese

½ cup Full Cream Milk

½ cup Apple Cider

1 tin (420g) KOO Creamstyle Sweetcorn

2 large Eggs

3 Tbsp Salted Butter, melted

2 Tbsp White Sugar

1 Tbsp finely chopped Rosemary or dried rosemary

1 tsp finely chopped Thyme

1½ tsp Salt Read more Recipe of the day: Bobotie and baked egg tortillas To serve:

Tomato Smoortjie

Grilled stuffed Brown Mushrooms

Fresh Avocado

Sesame Seeds

Salt and Pepper Instructions Start by preparing the scotch egg: Remove the wors meat from the casing and then portion it out into 6 balls. Boil the eggs for 5 minutes, then remove from the water and plunge into a bowl of ice-cold water to stop the cooking process. Once the eggs have cooled, peel them and set aside. Flatten the sausage meatballs in the palm of your hand and place the egg in the centre. Gently work the meat around the egg until it is sealed completely, covering as evenly as possible. Give the completed balls a dusting of flour and leave in the fridge for 30 minutes to chill. Place the oil in a deep saucepan and heat to frying temperature. Remove the balls from the fridge and give another light dusting of flour. Roll the balls in the egg mixture and then the panko crumbs. Use a slotted spoon to place the balls into the oil, deep-fry two at a time for 3 ½ minutes. Once golden, remove from the oil and drain on a sheet of kitchen towel. For the mielie bread: Preheat your oven to 180°C. Grease a mini loaf tin with a good amount of non-stick cooking spray. Add the flour, sugar and salt together and mix well. Add the rosemary, thyme and cheese. Combine the eggs, milk and apple cider in a jug, then combine the two mixtures and add the KOO Creamstyle Corn and stir until just combined. Pour the bread mixture into your prepared loaf tin. Brush the top with some extra melted butter if you wish. Bake for 40-60 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool slightly before removing from the loaf tin. Serve as is or toasted. Serve the scotch egg and mielie bread with the tomato smoortjie, fresh avocado topped with sesame seeds and sea salt, and stuffed mushrooms.



