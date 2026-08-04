Recipe of the day: Citrus cooler to shake up a classic espresso

A bright, mint-laced iced coffee cocktail best enjoyed after a proper shake.

As the season begins to transition once again, so must the recipes, striking that perfect balance between warm and cold as the last of the winter chill lingers. Enter cold coffee. This citrus cooler is a refreshing, citrus-forward iced coffee drink that shakes up a classic espresso in a way that feels more cocktail bar than kitchen counter.

It’s an easy one to recreate at home, and it doubles as a low-effort crowd-pleaser: keep it as is for a bright, caffeinated refresher, or add a shot of vodka to the shaker for a grown-up version that’s perfect for hosting.

Makes: 1 serving

Ingredients

1 lemon slice

2-3 fresh mint leaves, plus extra to garnish

Ice, for the glass and shaker

100ml lemonade

1 espresso capsule (of your choice)

Vodka, to taste (optional, for a cocktail version)

You will need an appropriately sized recipe glass and a shaker.

Method

Build the base. Drop a lemon slice and 2-3 mint leaves into your glass. Add the ice. Fill the glass to the top with ice, packing it in around the lemon and mint so they stay in place. Pour in the lemonade. Top the glass with 100ml of lemonade and set it aside – this is your base for later. Prep the shaker. Fill a shaker with ice. Extract the espresso. Using your espresso machine, extract a single espresso directly into the shaker, straight over the ice, so the coffee starts chilling immediately. Shake it up. Seal the shaker and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds, until the coffee is well chilled and slightly frothy on top. Combine. Gently pour the shaken coffee into your prepared recipe glass, letting it settle over the lemonade, lemon and mint. Garnish. Top with a few extra fresh mint leaves for a fragrant finish. Serve. Give it a light stir to combine the layers, and enjoy immediately while it’s cold. Optional twist. For a cocktail version, add a shot of vodka to the shaker along with the espresso and ice before shaking.

– Recipe supplied by: Nespresso