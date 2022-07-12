Recipe of the day: Healthy sirloin beef wraps

Citizen Reporter

Sirloin steak lovers, this delicious sirloin beef wrap is for you!

These sirloin beef wraps are jam packed with flavour and nutritious veggies, which make them the perfect meal to enjoy at any time of the day.

We have included a vegetarian wrap recipe for all the wrap lovers who prefer to not indulge in meat.

Pair your mouthwatering sirloin or vegetarian wraps with a side of oven-baked potato wedges, or a fresh salad.

Healthy sirloin beef wraps

Heathy sirloin beef wraps. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

350g boneless sirloin steak, trimmed of visible fat

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon safflower oil

4 whole-wheat tortillas

3 cups shredded romaine lettuce

1/2 cup thinly sliced carrots

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 medium cucumber, thinly sliced, peeled

1/4 to 1/2 packed cup chopped cilantro leaves

For the sauce

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

4 teaspoon raw honey

1 packet stevia

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions

Place steak on a dinner plate, spoon 1 tablespoon vinegar over top and turn several times to coat. Let it sit for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together all sauce ingredients and set aside. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Tilt skillet to coat bottom lightly. Cook steak for 4 minutes per side or to desired doneness. Place on a cutting board and let stand for 5 minutes before thinly slicing. Warm tortillas according to package directions. Top each tortilla with equal amounts of lettuce, carrots, onion and cucumber. Divide steak among tortillas and sprinkle with cilantro. Spoon sauce over top, dividing evenly. Wrap to serve as a sandwich or serve open-faced.

This recipe was found on cleaneatingmag.com

Vegetarian wraps

Fresh and yummy vegetarian wraps. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 red onion

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 baby marrows

1 large red pepper

½ cauliflower

400g can chickpeas

3 teaspoons coriander seeds

2 teaspoons garam masala

350g self-raising flour

500g natural yogurt

small bunch coriander

100g pot coconut chunks

small bunch mint

2 limes

½ cucumber

2 garlic cloves

1 shallot

1 green chili

salt, pepper, sugar and olive oil

Instructions

To make the sweet pickled onions, slice one red onion into thin halfmoons. Put 2 tablespoons cider vinegar in a small pan with 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 tsp salt. Heat until almost boiling, then pour over the onions and leave for 2 hours, by which time they will be sweet and crunchy. To make the roasted veg, heat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Chop the baby marrow, remaining red onion, the red pepper and cauliflower into bite-sized pieces. Tip into a baking tray with the chickpeas, plus 1 tablespoon of the starchy water from the can. Pour over a good glug of olive oil, add 2 teaspoons of the coriander seeds, the garam masala, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and mix everything together with your hands. Cook in the oven for 45 mins, but give them a good shake after 30. For the flatbreads, mix the flour with 350g of the yogurt, the remaining 1 tsp coriander seeds, and all the coriander stalks, finely chopped. It will come together quickly into a dough. Take a golf ball-sized chunk and roll it out on a floured board until it’s the thickness of a 20p coin, then dry-fry in a hot frying pan for about a minute on each side. When done, brush each flatbread on one side with some olive oil. To make the tzatziki, blitz 1/4 of the pot of coconut chunks in a blender until it resembles breadcrumbs, then set aside. Pour the remaining 150g yogurt into a bowl. Finely chop half the mint leaves and add to the bowl along with the juice of 1 lime. Grate in the cucumber and a garlic clove, then add the coconut. Season and mix. To make the spicy green sauce, put the rest of the coconut chunks in a blender with the rest of the coriander and mint leaves, a peeled clove of garlic, the peeled shallot, chili, the juice of a lime, 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, and 1 teaspoon brown sugar. Blitz until smooth. Take a flatbread, load it with a handful of vegetables, then a big spoonful of tzatziki and spicy green sauce, then a sprinkling of sweet pickled onions. Wrap it up, and tuck in.

This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com