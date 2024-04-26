Quick Friday dinner idea: Spicy Koo Pilchard Tacos
Looking for something tasty and quick to prepare for dinner? It might not be Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have tacos.
Picture: iStock
Feel like a Mexican-inspired Friday evening dinner? These tasty spicy Koo Pilchard tacos are ideal for a quick and easy Friday night meal.
ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Double mushroom Biryani
Spicy Koo Pilchard Tacos
Ingredients
- 1 can KOO Pilchards in Chilli Sauce
- 1 can KOO Peach Halves in Syrup
- 5 Tortilla wraps
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup bread crumbs
- 1 diced onion
- 1 teaspoon garlic and ginger
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon stir fry spice
- 1 Avocado
- 1 lemon sliced
- 1 cup sliced purple cabbage
- 2 green chillies sliced
- ¼ cup corn kernels
- 1 teaspoon chilli flakes
- Oil for deep-frying
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Mayonnaise
- Basil for garnish
Method
- Start off by de-boning the pilchards, set aside the sauce.
- In a bowl combine and mix the pilchards, one egg, ¼ cup of bread crumbs, onion, half a teaspoon of all the spices.
- In a casserole dish lay the mixture and freeze for an hour or until solid.
- Once solid cut into thick strips.
- Pre-heat the oil.
- In a separate bowl crack the remaining eggs and mix with the remaining spices until well combined.
- Put the remaining bread crumbs on a plate.
- Start off by coating the strips in the egg mixture then coat with the bread crumbs and fry for 2-4 minutes or until crispy and golden brown.
- Prepare the rest of the ingredients, slice the purple cabbage finely and set it aside.
- Cut the peaches and half of an avocado into cubes and mix, add salt and pepper.
- With the rest of the avocado, put it in a blender with ¼ cup of water and squeezed lemon juice, salt and pepper and some pilchard sauce, blend until smooth.
- Pre-heat the oven, on a non-stick pot slightly add the tortilla wraps and cook on both sides for a minute or so, transfer the tortilla wraps into the oven bending them to create a shell for 2 minutes until a shape is formed
Assembling the tacos:
- Spread some mayonnaise on the taco shells, add 1 fish stick and some cabbage, avocado and peach salsa, corn kernels and add another 2 sticks of fish and top it off with some avocado sauce and slices of green chilli and basil for garnish.
*This recipe was sourced from www.koo.co.za
Spicy Koo Pilchard Tacos
This delicious taco recipe will be a hit with everyone.
- Prep Time: 90 min
- Cook Time: 5 min
- Total Time: 1 hour 35 minutes
- Category: Dinner
- Method: oven-bake
- Cuisine: Mexican
Ingredients
Scale
- 1 can KOO Pilchards in Chilli Sauce
- 1 can KOO Peach Halves in Syrup
- 5 Tortilla wraps
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup bread crumbs
- 1 diced onion
- 1 teaspoon garlic and ginger
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon stir fry spice
- 1 Avocado
- 1 lemon sliced
- 1 cup sliced purple cabbage
- 2 green chillies sliced
- ¼ cup corn kernels
- 1 teaspoon chilli flakes
- Oil for deep-frying
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Mayonnaise
- Basil for garnish
Instructions
- Start off by de-boning the pilchards, set aside the sauce.
- In a bowl combine and mix the pilchards, one egg, ¼ cup of bread crumbs, onion, half a teaspoon of all the spices.
- In a casserole dish lay the mixture and freeze for an hour or until solid.
- Once solid cut into thick strips.
- Pre-heat the oil.
- In a separate bowl crack the remaining eggs and mix with the remaining spices until well combined.
- Put the remaining bread crumbs on a plate.
- Start off by coating the strips in the egg mixture then coat with the bread crumbs and fry for 2-4 minutes or until crispy and golden brown.
- Prepare the rest of the ingredients, slice the purple cabbage finely and set it aside.
- Cut the peaches and half of an avocado into cubes and mix, add salt and pepper.
- With the rest of the avocado, put it in a blender with ¼ cup of water and squeezed lemon juice, salt and pepper and some pilchard sauce, blend until smooth.
- Pre-heat the oven, on a non-stick pot slightly add the tortilla wraps and cook on both sides for a minute or so, transfer the tortilla wraps into the oven bending them to create a shell for 2 minutes until a shape is formed
Assembling the tacos:
- Spread some mayonnaise on the taco shells, add 1 fish stick and some cabbage, avocado and peach salsa, corn kernels and add another 2 sticks of fish and top it off with some avocado sauce and slices of green chilli and basil for garnish.