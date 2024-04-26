Recipes

26 Apr 2024

Quick Friday dinner idea: Spicy Koo Pilchard Tacos

Looking for something tasty and quick to prepare for dinner? It might not be Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have tacos.

Spicy Koo Pilchard Tacos

Picture: iStock

Feel like a Mexican-inspired Friday evening dinner? These tasty spicy Koo Pilchard tacos are ideal for a quick and easy Friday night meal.

Spicy Koo Pilchard Tacos

Ingredients

  • 1 can KOO Pilchards in Chilli Sauce
  • 1 can KOO Peach Halves in Syrup
  • 5 Tortilla wraps
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup bread crumbs
  • 1 diced onion
  • 1 teaspoon garlic and ginger
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon stir fry spice
  • 1 Avocado
  • 1 lemon sliced
  • 1 cup sliced purple cabbage
  • 2 green chillies sliced
  • ¼ cup corn kernels
  • 1 teaspoon chilli flakes
  • Oil for deep-frying
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Mayonnaise
  • Basil for garnish

Method

  1. Start off by de-boning the pilchards, set aside the sauce.
  2. In a bowl combine and mix the pilchards, one egg, ¼ cup of bread crumbs, onion, half a teaspoon of all the spices.
  3. In a casserole dish lay the mixture and freeze for an hour or until solid.
  4. Once solid cut into thick strips.
  5. Pre-heat the oil.
  6. In a separate bowl crack the remaining eggs and mix with the remaining spices until well combined.
  7. Put the remaining bread crumbs on a plate.
  8. Start off by coating the strips in the egg mixture then coat with the bread crumbs and fry for 2-4 minutes or until crispy and golden brown.
  9. Prepare the rest of the ingredients, slice the purple cabbage finely and set it aside.
  10. Cut the peaches and half of an avocado into cubes and mix, add salt and pepper.
  11. With the rest of the avocado, put it in a blender with ¼ cup of water and squeezed lemon juice, salt and pepper and some pilchard sauce, blend until smooth.  
  12. Pre-heat the oven, on a non-stick pot slightly add the tortilla wraps and cook on both sides for a minute or so, transfer the tortilla wraps into the oven bending them to create a shell for 2 minutes until a shape is formed

Assembling the tacos:

  1. Spread some mayonnaise on the taco shells, add 1 fish stick and some cabbage, avocado and peach salsa, corn kernels and add another 2 sticks of fish and top it off with some avocado sauce and slices of green chilli and basil for garnish.

*This recipe was sourced from www.koo.co.za

